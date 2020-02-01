Once again North Pike Superintendent of Education Dennis Penton implored help from Pike County supervisors in surfacing a road — but this time four of the supervisors were new.
Penton made the request last year repeatedly without success. With a new board in place, Penton repeated his request for help on a short stretch of road that runs east from Horace Holmes Drive — “a road we so desperately need that serves the parent traffic and dropoff of students at two of our schools, the upper and lower elementary.”
“It’s a small project and it’s hard to get contractors interested in small projects,” he said, noting his board had advertised for bids and got none.
He asked supervisors to approve an inter-agency agreement in which North Pike would pay for materials and labor and supervisors would provide equipment, manpower and expertise. He’s looking for a “tar and rock” surface on the road.
Board president Sam Hall, a former South Pike school board member, said, “We really need to assist our schools whenever we can. That’s a reasonable request and it’s my feeling we should help them with this request.”
But Supervisor Lee Fortenberry raised the same objection prior supervisors did, saying he’s OK with the request but doesn’t know how soon county workers can get to it.
“Our county roads are in such bad shape and we’re so far behind with them,” Fortenberry said.
Supervisor Jake Gazzo said he’s heard from residents and the North Pike road “is pretty rough there.”
Supervisor Robert Accardo agreed the need is there but cited other pressing projects, like the Boone Road widening project east of McComb.
“I’m receiving multiple calls about Boone Road, which is a county road that’s been going on for over a year,” Accardo said. “Pardon my language, but it’s a red muddy hell out there right now.”
Penton said he needs his work done by June to use available bond funds.
But county road superintendent Wendell Alexander said that’s not realistic.
“If it has to be done by June, there’s no way we can touch it,” he said, citing Boone Road, a subdivision off County Line Road, plus regular sealing and paving already scheduled. Late summer would be more feasible, he said.
Hall suggested the county hire a contractor to help with all the road work, which Alexander said would be fine as long as the county stays within budget.
Penton said he doesn’t have much leeway.
“That June deadline is a hard deadline with us,” he said. “We started this process with the board a year and a half ago.”
He said he already has engineer drawings for the project, estimated to cost $100,000 to $150,000.
McKenzie Road resident Jack Martin pointed out that the North Pike road is not a county road per se and is kept gated except when in use for student dropoff and pickup. Martin said he’s been after supervisors to work on McKenzie Road since last year without result.
“We haven’t done anything on McKenzie Road and I’ve been up here browbeating the board for a long time,” he said. “I think the schools need to be supported, but the whole county needs to be supported.”
Penton replied, “I live on McKenzie and it’s definitely in better shape than this road.”
Supervisors asked board attorney Wayne Dowdy to meet with the North Pike board attorney to draw up an interlocal agreement, and asked Alexander to go look at the site of the proposed project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.