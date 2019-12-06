A McComb woman who is studying to be a filmmaker will appear on the other side of the lens on national TV next week.
Porchia Green, a junior film major at Loyola University in New Orleans, will appear in a non-speaking role in episode 11 of season 6 of NCIS: New Orleans on Tuesday, her mother Dorothy Robinson said.
Green appears in a part of the episode that was filmed at Loyola and involves an on-campus shooting.
“They all had to run and stuff to safety,” Robinson said.
Green, who was McComb High School’s 2017 valedictorian and STAR Student, is attending Loyola on a scholarship. Robinson said she recently completed shooting a documentary in McComb for a class project.
“She’s really determined. I’m really excited for her,” she said. “She wants to be director.”
