McComb can add another weapon to its arsenal for debt collection, but selectmen want more information before they commit.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley presented a resolution authorizing him to execute an agreement with Municipal Intercept Company LLC to collect debts such as unpaid utility bills or court fines by submitting those debts to the company through the Mississippi Municipal League.
The company would secure payments on the debt by having them deducted from state income tax refunds under the terms of the Local Government Debt Collections Setoff Act, which was enacted by the legislature this year.
Selectman Ronnie Brock asked if Municipal Intercept is a Mississippi company, and Lockley and City Administrator Dirkland Smith said they assumed so, but did not know.
An internet search turned up no information on a Municipal Intercept Company LLC, other than reports of other municipalities — including Pascagoula, Picayune, Laurel and Meridian — also entering into a collection agreement.
In Alabama, which has similar legislation in place, the Alabama League of Municipalities created an entity called Municipal Intercept Services to work with cities and the Alabama Department of Revenue to collect utility, court or other debts.
Selectman Michael Cameron asked how the refund interception process would affect the city’s agreement with a company it already uses to try to collect old debts.
Lockley said debts for people who do not qualify for a tax refund or whose refunds do not cover the debt would still be submitted to the present contractor.
Brock expressed concerns that taking part or all of those tax refunds could hurt families who depend on them to cover other expenses.
“The government can get too involved in our lives,” Brock said.
Selectman Donovan Hill said he thought such a proposal had come before the board before and been rejected unanimously.
Lockley noted that the bill allowing this effort was passed just this year by the legislature.
With questions lingering over the process, the board voted 6-0 to delay consideration of the proposal and discuss the matter further in next week’s work session.
