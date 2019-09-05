Few members of the public came to see what McComb’s proposed general fund budget for 2019-20 looks like, but the presented figures are likely to change, anyway.
The budget presented by City Administrator Dirkland Smith and Comptroller Sevetrius James included a 3-mill tax increase and additional revenue of about $400,000 over this year’s budget. However, the estimates of what each mill of taxes will bring in leave the extra revenue far short of $400,000.
Over the past year, former CA Kelvin Butler and Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said a mill would bring McComb about $98,000, so 3 mills would add about $294,000 at that rate.
James said the county had recently updated its estimate of a mill’s value in McComb to $101,000, which would make the take on 3 mills about $303,000.
Neither Smith nor James could say how the 3-mill increase in millage could be expected to add $400,000 in revenue.
Lockley noted taxes not paid each year mean the city won’t realize the full $303,000 or so that the additional millage should bring in.
“We have to calculate a percentage that will not pay,” Lockley said. “We’re not going to get $303,000. We might get only $298,000 or $297,000.”
Smith said some of the tax categories — current and delinquent taxes on real and personal property, cars and mobile homes, chiefly — might bring in more money, but Lockley said the math wouldn’t add up on that.
“I don’t care how you slice it, $101,000 is all a mill brings in,” Lockley said. “You just get so much ... When you break those down and add everything together, you should get $101,000.”
The proceeds of the additional millage will be split evenly — roughly $150,000 each — between regular operations and debt service. The debt service millage will cover payback on the $1.5 million bond issue for construction of the Martin Luther King Recreation Center in Burglund.
The budget presented showed a net increase in revenue of $364,755 and a total revenue of $11,397,148 for the general fund and an increase of $178,994 and total revenue of $1,074,435 for debt service.
Smith said Wednesday that a computer program the city uses generated the tax figures once the updated valuations and tax rate were plugged in. He insisted that the combined revenue increase of $543,749 should be the correct figure, and that estimating a 23 percent nonpayment rate would leave the city with about $400,000.
Smith said taxes on a $100,000 home in McComb should go up about $30 a year, while $100,000 commercial properties’ taxes should rise about $45.
Expenditures presented include totals of:
• $1,305,823 for general government, a decrease of $218,820.
• $396,712 for zoning, inspections and planning.
• $3,496,177 for the police department, including $320,107 for municipal court. The court budget will have to be separated from the police budget, as that is required by law, Lockley said.
The police budget includes a spending increase to add more cars to the patrol fleet.
• $2,221,417 for the fire department.
• $2,093,075 for public works, including an increase in spending for more personnel.
• $732,984 for the recreation department.
• $472,000 for various insurances.
• $45,070 for contributions to the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Mississippi, McComb-Pike County Airport and Scenic Rivers Development Alliance.
Total expenditures are estimated at $11,083,366, which is expected to be less than revenues taken in, even after the revenue is lowered to conform to the value of a mill.
By category, salaries and benefits take up the lion’s share of the budget at 76 percent.
By department, the police will get about 31 percent of the city’s money, followed by the fire department at 20 percent and public works at 15 percent.
Smith and James also presented the utility budget.
The utility fund is projected to have $5,334,000 in revenue, $2,918,740 in regular expenditures and $2,296,100 in debt service.
However, Lockley noted that two loans for utility projects from the state revolving fund would start being repaid next year, through withholding of sales tax returns, and neither was listed on the utility fund’s debt service budget.
James said the projects and loans were listed in capital improvement, but Lockley said the loan repayments cannot be listed there and must be part of the debt service budget.
The capital outlay budget for the utility fund showed only $10,000 available to spend.
Board members will get a final budget for approval at Tuesday’s meeting.
