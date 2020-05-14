The City of McComb’s second comptroller in a year quit her position and was officially let go Wednesday morning.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley confirmed Wednesday that Daphne Green had quit and was no longer a city employee.
“That is a personnel matter,” Lockley said when asked why Green quit. “As of this morning the position is vacant, and we are taking applicants.”
Selectman Ronnie Brock asked to go into executive session during the Tuesday night board meeting, which lasted about 30 minutes, where the City Clerk Nacole Garner, Human Resources Director Donjurea Davis and City Administrator Dirkland Smith were all asked to speak.
When the executive session concluded, Lockley said no actions were taken, and he had nothing to report. Though he would not say the closed-door meeting was connected to Green quitting, multiple selectmen confirmed that Green walked out of the job and that it was indeed a major topic of the meeting.
This came after previous comptroller Sevetrius Dillon quit in October along with former City Clerk Servia Fortenberry. The comptroller’s job was empty for four months before Green was hired.
Green was originally hired to assist accountant Tommy Lindley and his firm in reconciling the budget and expenses for the city’s severely delayed 2018 audit, and once she got hired as a full-time comptroller, she worked on the 2020 budget, trying to determine how much money the city has left.
City officials have confirmed multiple times that McComb is not only in a financial crunch but the city does not know how much money it truly has in the bank until it can complete the reconciliations and audits from the fiscal years of 2018 and 2019.
Lindley told the board April 15 that he and his team are close to finishing the reconciliation portion of the audit and have turned some documents over to the city’s auditors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.