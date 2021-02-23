On Monday, Jan. 18, I received an email from Joyce McNair of Belzoni, state president of the Daughters of Elks organization for Mississippi.
She asked me to try to get as many Black women as I could to wear white pearls on Wednesday, Jan. 20, for Inauguration Day to show strength and progress for the future generations of Black females, young and old, that are making history this year in government and will do so in the years to come.
Being a member of several organizations, I decided to try my luck, even if it was on short notice. I sent out texts, emails and made calls to members and nonmembers to help me complete the task that was ahead of me.
Everyone that I contacted said they loved the suggestion to wear the pearls. All were 100% in agreement in helping with the task for our young Black women, letting them know they could reach any goal in their lives if they wanted it badly enough.
We all agreed to do whatever it took, and the sisters started the task. Strong Black women of all ages, educational backgrounds and different locations told me to consider the task completed.
Our mission was to help all young Black women get in their minds that reaching for the stars with their future plans in life was up to them, not the color of their skin.
As Madam Vice President Kamala Harris stated, “By the people, for the people: It’s go time!”
Participating organizations included Delta Sigma Theta, Heroines of Jericho, Hegira Court No. 107, VFW Auxiliary No. 4934, Karun Court No. 89, Order of the Eastern Star, Order of the Golden Circle, McComb Branch NAACP, Lighthouse Chapter O.E.S. No. 955, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Eureka Grand Chapter O.E.S., Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Queen Elizabeth H.C.S. No. 632, Gamma Phi Delta Sorority, Daughters of Elks and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.
Participants were from all over Mississippi as well as such locations as Marion, Ark., New Orleans, Joliet, Ill., Ferriday, La., Anka, Alaska, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Sheboygan, Wis., Orlando, Fla., Maywood, Ill., and Cleveland, Ohio.
n n n
Mildred Hall is a member of the Daughters of the Elks, VFW state president 2008-09, and life member of VFW Auxiliary No. 4934, Retired Teachers Association and VFW National Home for Children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.