Magnolia aldermen held the first meeting of their new term Tuesday agreeably and with little fanfare.
And the meeting was held with a full board after new Mayor Tammy Witherspoon swore in Alderman Joe Cornacchione, who missed the official swearing-in ceremony last week.
The board’s agenda mostly consisted of routine procedural matters required at the start of a new term, including naming key city personnel for the term.
As McComb’s board did after its last election in 2018, Magnolia’s aldermen tagged their department heads and other official positions as interim until the board speaks in depth with each of them.
Most of the appointments were approved unanimously, including new City Clerk Lauria Evans, whose salary was set at $50,882.46. Evans replaces Cynthia Richardson.
Unanimous reappointments included police Chief Ray Reynolds and Assistant Chief Sonya Woodall, board attorney Charles Miller, City Court Clerk Trideana Lenard, City Judge Amelia Carter, Public Defender Jason Tate and Zoning Administrator Smithie Buie Jr.
The board took two runs at appointing Eric Jones as public works director again. The first attempt died for lack of a second after a motion to reappoint Jones on an interim basis.
The board revisited the matter later in the meeting.
“Remember that this is an interim appointment, and we need somebody to take care of the water system,” Witherspoon told the board.
Jones was then reappointed unanimously.
The only other department head not approved unanimously immediately was fire Chief Terrell Bell, who received a 4-1 vote in his favor. Cornacchione voted no without further comment.
Cornacchione also declined to support Becky Magee’s nomination to serve as mayor pro tempore for another term. She was approved 4-1.
In addition to the appointments, the board unanimously hired Priscilla Thompson as deputy city clerk at a salary of $36,990.
The board approved Witherspoon, board members and Evans to attend the upcoming Mississippi Municipal League conference and appointed Cornacchione as the city’s voting delegate and Clarence Burton Jr. as the alternate delegate.
Witherspoon informed the board that she is appointing Debbiie Butler, Stella Poole and Jocie Weatherspoon as the city’s election commissioners.
The board also approved budget amendments for the general and utility funds in various line items.
