Samuel Hall managed to unseat incumbent District 2 Supervisor Faye Lowery Hodges, who has served on the board for eight years, in Tuesday’s Democratic runoff.
Hall’s victory means the five-member board of supervisors will have four fresh faces when the new term begins in January.
The race between Hodges and Hall was tight, with the final results hanging in the balance as votes from Hodge’s hometown Fernwood precinct were counted. Fernwood was the only precinct Hodges carried in the five precincts across the district.
Hall, 58, serves as president of the South Pike school board and as president and CEO of First Unity Federal Credit Union in McComb.
Hall also serves on the board of the Pike County Economic Development District and the Mississippi School Boards Association. He is the pastor at Collins Grove Free Will Baptist Church, in Summit.
Hall ran on a platform that highlighted his broad range of relevant experience and education and his passion for the community.
One of his goals was to evaluate the way money is distributed for road repairs among the districts of the county and to enhance industrial recruitment through the development board, which is funded by the board of supervisors.
He was not available for comment Tuesday night.
Hodges said she is grateful for all of her supporters and for the county as a whole and she expressed complete support for Hall.
“I’m very grateful for the support that I did receive. This is the nation we live in — people have the right to choose, and they’ve chosen,” she said.
Hodges built a reputation for herself as someone who was always willing to reach across the aisle and to collaborate with other members of the board.
“That is one thing that I always strived to do, to work with others,” she said. “I hope for the sake of Pike County that whoever sits in those seats will work together for the good of the county.”
Hodges expressed support for Hall and for the board in general. She called Hall to congratulate him and wish him well shortly after it was clear that he had won the race.
Although Hall has won the seat starting in January, Hodges still has work to do, she said.
“I have until the end of December, I’ll be on the board for a while. We’re about to finish up my final budget. It should go well,” she said. “I’ll pray that it all goes well and that it continues to go well.
“I thank God for the extraordinary opportunity of being able to serve as a supervisor,” she said. “It was an experience that I thoroughly enjoyed. I enjoy helping people. Now, it’s a new day and it’s someone else’s turn to take it over.”
