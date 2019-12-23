Residents in path of tornado counting their blessings

The tornado that hit nine days before Christmas has certainly put a damper on the holidays for the families in the path of the monster storm, but the spirit of giving is alive and well.
Chainsaws buzzed, generators hummed and people rolled up their sleeves and got to work picking up the pieces on Saturday all throughout the path of the storm.
The EF-3 tornado with 140 mph winds touched down just northwest of Liberty and tracked north-northeast towards Smithdale, leaving devastation across Graves Road, Highway 567, Freeman Road, Meadville Road, up Highway 569 over to Auburn, with further damage due east in Bogue Chitto.
The storm, which injured three people, blew the steeple off Auburn Baptist Church.
Down Bogue Chitto Road, a cattle barn crumpled under the hellish winds, its tin roof shredded like foil and strewn football fields away in treetops.
The stretch of Highway 567 near the intersection of Graves Road north of Liberty clearly bore the brunt of the impact as the tornado bore down on a row of houses.
Jason Ford and his family were busy tackling the monumental task of getting to work on his brick home, where the storm blew the roof completely off the living room on the south end and ripped a lot of shingles off the rest of it, leaving the interior exposed to the hammering rain that came with the twister.
“The 41⁄2 inches of rain got the rest of it,” Ford said.
He said he intends to demolish the house and rebuild.
“I’ve got a contractor lined up,” Ford said.
The scale of the damage made the recovery seem like a hopeless task, with so much of it one wonders where to start.
“How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time,” Ford said.
Ford, who was home when the storm hit, managed to note the positives about his situation, despite the damage.
“We’ve got a place to stay. We’ve had people to help,” he said.
Ford said he didn’t have to summon assistance; it came to him.
“People just showed up the next morning with chainsaws,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of help.”
Ford said volunteers came by “with a chainsaw in one hand and a can of gas and oil in the other.”
New Salem Baptist Church, where he’s a member, provided labor and lunch for the workers.
“The ladies in our church got a little overwhelmed and they contacted people with the surrounding churches,” Ford said.
Ford said he’s pleased to see the outpouring of support from “people of all flavors” — whites, blacks, Hispanics and Asians — who came to help him and his family.
“We’re working in harmony,” Ford said. “People I didn’t even know came to help because they love their neighbors,” he said.
If anything, he only had a bad thing to say about one group of people — rubberneckers who slowly drive by his house filming the destruction on their cellphones.
“Put your phone down. If you can’t help stay home,” he said.
As Ford and his family were working on what was left of the house, Shelly Cain of Liberty was tackling the removal of a massive oak tree that had fallen in Ford’s front yard.
Cain said he drove up from Liberty to help cut trees — a needed and grueling task in the aftermath of such severe weather.
“I’ve been hearing about how it was and I talked to this man yesterday and he was talking about how he was blessed because he was in this house,” Cain said.
Christmas 2019 will certainly be remembered for the bad tidings of bad weather all around Amite County and up through Lincoln County.
But as Ford noted, the things that are truly irreplaceable — health, family and the spirit of people helping people — are well and intact.
“I’m fine. My family’s fine,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.