Southwest Mississippi saw a small spike in cases along with the state since Gov. Tate Reeves let a state mask mandate expire on Sept. 30, but the state’s daily case averages appear to be leveling out, as do cases in this area.
After the mask mandate expired, the state saw an increase in cases. From the week of Oct. 3 to 9, every county either doubled or got close to doubling the number of positive cases it had in its daily average for the week.
Pike County saw a rise from 2.7 daily cases on average to 5.7 for the week of Oct. 10 to 16, it rose to a peak of 8.3 before going back down to 4.4 this week.
Lincoln County, which recently overtook Pike County in most cases and has had more deaths, has seen a much more dramatic rise and fall. On Oct. 3 to 9, the county had an average daily case count of 10.4, up from the week before of 6.6, but it peaked at 16.1 cases a day last week.
Lincoln County has since dropped back down to a daily case count of 9.7, but that is still significantly higher than the neighboring counties, and its test positivity rate and per capita rate of infections are also higher.
As of Tuesday, Pike County has had 1,404 cases and 56 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Lincoln County has had 1,429 cases and 59 deaths.
Pike and Lincoln counties are comparable in population, but throughout the pandemic, the two counties have shown outside factors can affect case numbers.
The first notable deviation between the two was when Lincoln County began to have outbreaks in its long-term care facilities.
McComb, Magnolia and Summit have local mask mandates that went into effect in July, while Lincoln County does not have one.
The counties saw an uptick the week of Aug. 15 to 21, which was around the time school started.
By the beginning of September, the two counties fell back into similar patterns of daily case averages until Labor Day, when Lincoln County’s cases began to rise at a much higher rate.
Both counties, along with the state, have started on a downward trajectory, but with Election Day coming up, this drop might not last.
