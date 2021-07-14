Osyka aldermen Thursday squashed Police Chief Brian Mullins’ request to purchase a computerized ticketing system until the town could replace his aging police vehicle.
Mullins asked the board to enter a six-year lease at $119 a month for the system in June, but the board was not responsive, asking Mullins for more details.
Alderman Jimmy Ray Phelps said he believed if the town were to lease one computer, it would have to get a second so both police vehicles had it.
Mullins said officer Felder Smith would have to be trained in the ticketing system. Mullins noted that handwritten tickets could be scanned into the system as well, meaning Smith could continue writing tickets manually without issue.
Mullins came back to the board again this month, but the board shot the purchase down, noting the computer itself would be worth more than the car in which it would be installed.
The board asked Mullins if the Pike County Sheriff’s Office had any surplus vehicles, and Mullins, who is also a sheriff’s deputy, said the office unloaded its last one the day of the meeting.
The board agreed to wait until the town could procure a new vehicle before upgrading the ticketing system.
In other news, the board:
• Rejected over budget bids received for the town’s Community Development Block Grant-funded water and sewer project and authorized the clerk to advertise again.
• Approved the town’s preliminary ad valorem tax values.
• Authorized the town clerk to revise the mobile home ordinance, nixing the $500 fee for moving them into town. The board will vote on the new ordinance in the next meeting.
• Approved a proclamation for Rail Safety Week in September.
• Requested the town clerk advertise for application for a part-time position as a clerk for the town.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.