TYLERTOWN — Aldermen did something on Tuesday night they’ve never done before, approving the first special-event beer license in the formerly dry town’s history.
Fred Lambert was the only board member to vote against granting the license, which was made possible by a massive vote in favor of beer and liquor legalization countywide and within the town limits last year.
The license, which will cover the South Mississippi Boucherie Festival Sept. 10-11 at the Southwest Events Center, will be issued if the state Department of Revenue also grants approval,
Steven Pigott, one of the organizers of the event, said the license would be a big boost to the oft-postponed inaugural edition of the event.
It was originally set for March last year, then moved to August, then later in the fall, then March this year before settling into the September dates because of COVID-19.
“It feels like we’re having the fourth annual, first annual Boucherie,” Pigott told board members. “It may be a good thing. We got Walthall County wet, before we had a festival.”
He said Southwest Distributors of McComb is donating all the beer that will be sold at the festival, which will be available for $5 per cup.
“Every dollar from sales will go back into Walthall County,” Pigott said.
Addressing health and safety concerns, he said sales would stop an hour to an hour and a half before the festival’s close each day, and a system would be put in place to monitor sales and consumption.
“I don’t expect a lot of people to drink to excess,” he said. “At $5 a cup, people’s wallets are going to keep them in line.”
Pigott said he personally would put up a cash bond on the event, and the Walthall County Chamber of Commerce will have a liability insurance policy for the event.
The Southwest Mississippi Boucherie Festival is a sanctioned event of the Memphis Barbecue Network, which oversees cooking contests all over the Mid-South that culminate in the annual barbecue championship event at Memphis in May.
In addition to teams commpeting in various barbecue-cooking categories, the Boucherie Festival will feature arts and crafts vendors, a car show, live music and more.
The festival will be the only Barbecue Network-affiliated event in Mississippi between the Gulf Coast and Interstate 20, which Pigott said has brought a lot of interest.
