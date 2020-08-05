Leading ladies

While the all-male McComb city board may be the part of city government known for decision making, a staff of dedicated women works behind the scenes to keep the city’s wheels turning.
Women make up half of the population, but they are often underrepresented in governmental work in the United States, accounting for 29% of state-wide positions state legislatures and 22% of mayoral positions, according to the Center for American Women and Politics, a branch of the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University.
“Being that usually leadership roles are dominated by males, it is a little difficult to be a female — especially an African American female — in leadership,” interim City Administrator Ebony Ross said. “You have to prove yourself more as a female.”
McComb may not have any women in elected positions, but City Hall has its share of women in department head positions. In addition to Ross, Alice Barnes runs the male-dominated Public Works Department and Joyce Smith is in charge of the recreation department.
“Over the years, the role of women in administration has changed, and I think is a great thing we have a diversified workforce,” Human Resources Director Donna Davis said.
Other key city personnel include City Clerk Nacole Garner and board attorney Angela Cockerham, who also holds highly influential committee assignments and chairmanships as a state representative. Other women working in City Hall include administrative assistants Emily Strittman and Ariel Coleman, accounting clerk Shannon Tony, utility billing specialists Tabitha Lambert, LaToyia Ray and Clarissa Thompson, purchasing clerk Emma Wheeler, deputy clerks Rosezea Scott and LaToya Woodall, accounting clerk Courtney Sutton, and executive secretary Patricia Page.
Ross said women in government are essential, noting that the women of City Hall, work hard together to help the city despite the negativity they see online.
“A lot of people have aimed for us on Facebook, and it is the citizens’ rights to do so because we serve the people, so it is our job to make sure we do better to make sure the citizens are taken care of because it is their funds that are keeping the city going,” Ross said.
Davis agreed, noting that their teamwork and collaboration are often lost on residents because their work is mostly in the background.
“Women working together shows a more unified workplace,” she said. “We like to get things done.”
Davis said female representation is important for a healthy governmental body. She stressed that there is a lot of good in the city.
Ross said though the city is in rough times, she wants people to remember the individuals working for the city can still shine through.
“We see so much negativity, but there is a flip side to that,” Davis said. “We wanted to make sure the citizens know that no matter what you are hearing or reading on Facebook, we have some great things going on in the city of McComb.”
