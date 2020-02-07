McComb officials are slowly making progress in getting their finances in order, but they may have to delay or cancel a bond issue for street repair until the financial picture is much clearer.
City Administrator Dirkland Smith told selectmen Tuesday that Tommy Lindley, an accountant and auditor with Haddox Reed Eugene and Betts, had sent two letters to the city — one a progress report on straightening out the city’s books, and one giving “recommendations of things the city needs to do to not shut down.”
Smith said Lindley and Daphne Green, a contractor hired by the city to compile records and reconcile accounts, reported progress in those tasks and would likely be able to start producing the 2018 financial statement soon, so that the 2018 audit can then be completed.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said the city has had ongoing problems with financial records and tasks since the end of October because the city has been without a comptroller since then.
Funds from varying sources come into the city and have to be transferred to the proper accounts, he said, but that hasn’t happened in months because the city hasn’t had a comptroller to do that.
“Things were worse than we thought,” Lockley said.
In addition to reconciling accounts and producing a financial statement, Lockley said the city’s general ledger needs to be corrected to more accurately reflect the city’s finances.
In light of that finding, and with Lindley’s recommendations in hand, Smith said the board should consider not selling the $3.2 million in bonds that are intended to finance street repairs. The board accepted its lone legal and timely bid from Trustmark National Bank at its Jan. 28 meeting.
By waiting, the city might “get a better financial picture,” Smith said. “If you rebid then, you might get a lower (interest) rate.”
“We just approved this,” Selectman Devante Johnson said. “Why did you let us go ahead with this if you knew this information?”
Smith and Johnson argued back and forth over who knew what about the city’s finances at what point, with Johnson saying Smith should have tried to put the brakes on the bond sale before the board voted to accept Trustmark’s bid, and Smith saying the city has needed to be careful about its finances since at least November, when Lindley warned the city about its dwindling reserves.
Lockley interjected that the latest information was submitted to the city between the Jan. 28 board meeting and Tuesday’s work session, with serious discussion held between Lindley, Green and city officials in a conference call on Jan. 31.
Then, Lindley “said it was his recommendation not to proceed with the $3.2 million bond,” Lockley said. “The records don’t reflect that the city revenues will be there to pay it back.”
Selectman Shawn Williams said he wanted to hear more from Lindley, who had indicated he would attend the Feb. 18 work session.
“We need to do something about our streets, but I want us to be financially sound,”Williams said.
Johnson recalled complaints from city resident Dorothy Robinson about the possibility of raising water rates in voicing his desire to address street needs.
“Our streets are awful,” Johnson said. “Like Mrs. Robinson said, we’ve got some potholes you could take a bath in. We’ve got to do something.”
Selectman Ronnie Brock said he believed the city should continue moving forward on the bond issue until the board hears from Lindley on Feb. 18.
The city’s financial adviser, Larry Day of Ridgeland, said the bond sale can be delayed a short while, but the closing date in the bid advertisement and contract is Feb. 25.
He said he was not sure if the city could delay much beyond that date, and any significant delay would mean the city has to start the bond process all over again.
Revisiting the bidding for the city’s bonds, Day said one of the two bidders whose bids were not received by the time specified in the solicitation advertisement, Crews and Associates of Little Rock, would not have been acceptable because the firm changed the terms specified in the advertisement.
Though Crews and Duncan-Williams of Memphis, Tenn., offered lower interest rates than Trustmark in their untimely bids, Day said Trustmark’s bid of 2.4% interest on the bond issue was good in the current market.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.