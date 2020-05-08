TYLERTOWN — Aldermen voted Tuesday to keep all of Tylertown’s COVID-19 precautions in place for at least another two weeks.
The town declared a state of emergency in April, and also enacted a curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night and closed town hall, the Southwest Events Center and most of Holmes Water Park.
Board members concentrated most of their discussion on the curfew and whether it should be lifted.
Mayor Ed Hughes said he felt the curfew should be extended, but noted that a number of businesses affected by the curfew, including Sonic, McDonalds and some convenience stores, had called town hall to ask about when or if the curfew might be lifted.
However, “people have strong opinions,” Hughes said. “Fear is dominating, and a lot of people don’t want this anymore.
“A lot of people aren’t working now and can’t pay their bills. They want things to open up, too. Walmart can be open, but this little dress shop over here can’t? There are inequalities in this,”
Board attorney Joseph Stinson questioned whether the curfew had any real effect, given the amount of traffic he sees in town during the day, but still cautioned against relaxing the restrictions too much.
With a lot of restrictions being at least partially lifted nationwide, “I feel we’re going to have a big spike” in COVID-19 cases, Stinson said. “But people are so tired of staying home ... by midsummer, I think we’re going to be in a bad way.”
Alderman Fred Lambert said he is of two minds as a business owner.
“The average age of people who die from COVID is 80. I’m 81. I don’t want COVID,” Lambert said. But, “for businesses, the lights still go on, and checks still go out. I don’t know what’s right.”
The board voted 4-0 to keep all restrictions in place, including the curfew, until May 19, when the board will meet again. Alderwoman Carolyn Magee was absent.
In another business matter, the board noted another hit to the town’s economy.
In addition to businesses being closed as a precaution against spreading COVID-19, Lambert noted that the Sunflower grocery store in Tylertown is closing, which will take a significant generator of taxes away from the town.
“We’re losing taxes, and we’re losing friends,” Lambert said. “It’s really going to hit us on sales taxes if we can’t find something to replace Sunflower. We’ve got to keep watch on our expenses.”
“We’ve got to look at our revenues and our expenditures,” Hughes said. “We’ll have to cut to the bare essentials. Since I’ve been here, we’ve been blessed not to have a major financial problem.”
He said town and county officials are working with the owners of the Sunflower building and talking with other companies about opening another grocery store.
