Museum director Price lauded for community service

While the McComb Rotary Club presents its annual Service Above Self Award to someone who is not a member of the group, this year’s recipient was well known.
Ralph Price, who received the award Tuesday night at the club’s annual banquet, was a Rotary member for 35 years before resigning in 2020 to devote more time to his volunteer job as director of the McComb Railroad Depot Museum.
Jim Hedges, presenting the award, noted that Price has led the effort to recover the museum’s artifacts and documents since the May 30 fire that badly damaged much of the depot.
“His leadership and his dedication are why we will someday enjoy a railroad museum that is even better than the original,” Hedges predicted.
Price said it was a hard decision to resign from Rotary after so many years, but added that the museum was in a bind last year and needed someone to run it.
“Good things some out of tragedy,” he said. “That’s the way God has this set up.”
The club also announced Tuesday that its board of directors approved a donation to the Rotary Foundation in honor of longtime member Sonny Dillon, who died of COVID-19 in March. His wife Georgia received a Paul Harris Fellow award.
