A 6-year-old boy died and one of his relatives was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Franklin County on Tuesday night.
Robert London was shot and killed on White Apple Road near Roxie.
London was visiting his grandmother’s house down the street from his own with other relatives when the drive-by shooting occurred around 8:30.
Kathy Rogers, 46, a relative who helped raise London, was shot in the back.
Rogers told WLBT that after realizing she’d been shot, she saw London under a table and noticed a bullet wound to his head. He died after being taken to a hospital.
Franklin County Sheriff Tom Tindle told WLBT that his office has witnesses they’ve been talking to and multiple descriptions of cars.
Neither Tindle nor investigators returned calls to the Enterprise-Journal seeking more information on Thursday.
