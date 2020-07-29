What do you do if you receive a free package of seeds in the mail?
Plant them, of course!
But wait! Agriculture officials are warning folks not to do that very thing. The mysterious seeds arriving from an unknown source or sources, possibly China, are raising alarms all over the nation.
And in a year when a coronavirus believed to be from China has thrown the world into disarray, unidentified seeds from China are naturally raising alarms.
“Mysterious seeds from China! Things are getting stranger all the time in 2020,” Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson posted on Facebook.
He later issued a news release saying, “If you have received these seeds, please call the Bureau of Plant Industry, and we will send an inspector to your location to pick up the seeds from you. Please don’t plant the seeds.”
Plant enthusiast Darlene Dickerson of Progress had already figured that out on her own.
She received a package over a week ago with no return address. The label said it contained a ring, presumably jewelry.
“I opened it and there were some little seeds in there,” Dickerson said. “I didn’t think anything about it.”
She put the pack in her purse and forgot it — until she began seeing warnings on Facebook about the seeds.
She contacted Pike County Extension Agent Don Smith, who sent an inspector from the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce’s Bureau of Plant Industry to pick up the package.
“He said that they had been having people call in about this,” Dickerson said.
She has no idea what kind of seeds they might be or why she received them.
“I’m really surprised that it stayed in my purse and I didn’t plant it to see what it is,” she said. “I’m a plant person. I’m on some of those plant swap groups on Facebook.”
Don Smith said as of Tuesday afternoon officials hadn’t determined what kind of seeds were in the packages.
“We know there’s something going on all over the United States,” he said.
“The biggest fear is that it’s harmful to humans or soil.”
Some of the packages have apparent Chinese writing and the words “China Post” on them.
Commissioner Gipson expressed concerns the seeds could pose a danger to agriculture or the environment.
“Any foreign seeds can have a negative impact on our environment as a threat to plant and animal health, and to agriculture,” Gipson said. “ Also, foreign seeds could carry fungi or pests which could cause great destruction to our native ecosystem.”
If it’s an invasive species, it will hardly be the first. America is choked with nonnative species, many from Asia — kudzu, privet hedge, Chinese tallow trees and Japanese climbing fern, to name a few.
Another theory is that the seeds could be part of a scam where a seller sends unsolicited items and posts bogus consumer reviews.
"According to the Better Business Bureau, foreign, third-party sellers use your address and Amazon information to generate a fake sale and positive review to boost their product ratings," said Phil Wilson, director of the North Carolina Plant Industry Division.
States are working closely the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to investigate the seeds. And they’re issuing warnings to the public.
“At this point in time, we don’t have enough information to know if this is a hoax, a prank, an internet scam or an act of agricultural bio-terrorism,” said Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles.
“Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops,” said a report from the Georgia Department of Agriculture.
n n n
People receiving the seeds are asked to call the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce’s Bureau of Plant Industry at (662) 325-3390. Hold onto the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label, until further instructions.
