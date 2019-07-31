Dry eyes were hard to come by Tuesday morning when officials dedicated a stretch of Highway 51 to fallen Lincoln County sheriff’s deputy William Durr in a ceremony at Moak’s Creek Baptist Church.
After officials unveiled a replica of a sign that will stand at the intersection of Lee Drive, Brandon Kees wiped tears from his eyes in the pews. Durr’s widow Tressie assured the boy — the son of former deputy Timothy Kees, who worked closely with Durr — that this was a cause for celebration.
“Everybody who drives on that highway will remember him,” she said.
Durr was the first officer on the scene of a domestic violence call on the night of May 27, 2017, when a gunman in dispute with his wife’s relatives allegedly killed him and two others before going on a rampage across the county and taking six more lives.
The shock and sadness of the senseless violence gripped the area, said Rep. Becky Currie.
“Lincoln County woke up to the news of what happened the night before and it seemed to just move in slow motion of unbelief,” she said. “All we could do was hit our knees, just pray and just imagine what the family went through when they got the knock at the door and the news.”
Currie, R-Brookhaven, authored the bill in the Legislature dedicating the stretch of highway from Lee Drive to Cold Springs Lane in Durr’s memory. She credited fellow lawmakers Rep. Vince Mangold and Sen. Sally Doty for their respective roles in co-authoring the bill and ushering it through the Senate.
“It takes all of us. The governor, the lieutenant governor, the Speaker of the House and every legislator, they all have their names on this bill because they all wanted to you to know we will never forget,” she said.
Sheriff Steve Rushing frequently referred to Durr as a servant of his fellow man.
“William was the greatest servant that I could know,” he said.
Rushing acknowledged the tragedy that took the lives of Durr and the others, but also recalled brighter moments in Durr’s life, such as his eagerness to work with children. He said Durr was in the process of becoming the department’s D.A.R.E. officer before he died.
Rushing noted how Durr once “stopped a little girl out in Loyd Star on her toy four-wheeler.”
“It made her day, just playing with her,” he said.
And there were other stories, both funny and sad.
“When he sat two girls in the back of his patrol car and sent the mama a picture of them in the back of the patrol car and didn’t answer the question back from the mother, I think there was some parents that were upset, but that was William,” Rushing said.
And, “I remember him telling me after a wreck where a girl had died and he went and prayed with the family. He didn’t have to do that but he took it upon himself.”
Durr, known to his co-workers as Lincoln 22, had rock-solid faith and a dedication to his community, Rushing said.
“It was certainly a very hard time back two years ago that not only broke our community but brought it together, as far as my eyes have seen,” he said. “It’s been very tough but this is a great honor for William.”
Southern District Transportation Commissioner Tom King said the sign is a fitting tribute to Durr, “to remind every person who drives down U.S. Highway 51 that Deputy Durr put the safety and well-being of his community before his own.”
Bro. Billy Joe Deer, the pastor of Union Hall Baptist Church and a friend of Durr’s, gave the benediction and lightened the mood beforehand.
He recalled Durr’s enthusiasm for fitness and noted that the deputy had once tried to get him in shape. Patting his belly, Deer said that didn’t work out.
“He wasn’t just a friend, he was special,” Deer said. “He was a great servant. He loved people. He would help anybody and do anything he could.”
After the officials gave their remarks, King and Currie, with Durr’s family, friends and co-workers from the sheriff’s department gathered to lift a black veil off a replica of a brown-and-white highway sign propped up on an easel.
Kees, the former deputy who worked on the same shift as Durr, posed in a photo with Durr’s mother, sister, wife and son.
The bond they shared was as much familial as occupational, he said.
Kees recalled when his children met Durr and he introduced him as Deputy Durr, who immediately corrected Kees and introduced himself as Uncle William.
“We worked together a lot, every shift together,” he said. “We spent more time together than with our spouses.”
