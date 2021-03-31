LIBERTY — Amite County policies started to feel the effects of decreased COVID-19 case numbers and increased vaccines as supervisors discussed building closures and employee sick leave at their meeting Thursday.
They voted unanimously to reopen the Harrison Building, a county-owned venue on Old McComb-Liberty Road, for community meetings and events.
Chancery Clerk Jana Causey told board members she has received several calls from people requesting to rent the space for meetings.
Supervisors agreed to allow it — on the condition that those renting the building abide by social distancing guidelines.
Gov. Tate Reeves’ current mandate requires that indoor gatherings don’t exceed 50% of the building’s capacity. Under that order, 100 people can use the Harrison Building at one time.
Reservations can be made by calling the chancery clerk’s office at (601) 657-8022.
Supervisors also began considering altering the policy on paid time off for employees who have caught or been exposed to COVID-19, but they did not make a decision Thursday.
Supervisor Butch Graves, who brought the topic before the board, said the current policy allows pay for however many work days someone misses over the two weeks following their contracting the virus or however many days it takes someone exposed to receive a negative test.
He asked the rest of the board if that was still the best policy for handling COVID-19 leave now that testing is faster and isolation periods are shorter.
Graves cited Walthall County supervisors’ decision at their March 1 meeting to end their special leave designated for COVID-19 cases and require employees with symptoms or who test positive for the virus to use sick days or vacation days.
“Things have changed since the beginning, so I think it’s OK for y’all to change with it,” said attorney Sara Hemphill, filling in for her father, board attorney Reggie Jones.
The board waited to take action on the matter due to there being an employee who was on leave with the virus at the time of the meeting and to allow Hemphill to consult Walthall County board attorney Conrad Mord on that board’s decision.
The board heard a report from Coroner Cam Sharp, who also works with American Medical Response ambulances.
“Our COVID rates are down. We’re not seeing nearly as many COVID transfers,” Sharp said. “Our hospitals are starting to stabilize; our ICUs are starting to stabilize.”
In other business Thursday, the board:
• Accepted a term bid from Ergon for liquid tar at $2.27 a gallon.
• Renewed the Amite County Volunteer Fire Department’s insurance with Volunteer Firemen’s Insurance Services at $18,996 for the year. Matt Lewis of Liberty Insurance told the board the cost was up about $900 from last year, only because of a truck that was added to the policy and had physical damage.
• Approved a change order on the Hebron Road bridge repair, the final cost of which is $113,000.
• Bought a $15,911 Stribling Equipment compactor, a pile driver that is carried on the back of a truck and can be used in the timber bridge replacements planned across the county. All supervisors agreed to contribute to the purchase from their road repair fund, except for Board President Jackie Whittington, who has no timber bridges left to replace in his District 3.
• Heard from Daye Dearing about the Women’s Business Center at Alcorn State University, which offers free business consultation to beginning entrepreneurs and people who’ve been in business for years. Dearing said those wanting more information can email her at daye@alcorn.edu.
Log In
