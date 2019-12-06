The McComb school board was wrapping up a quiet work session Tuesday, mostly devoted to reviews of various policies, when longtime board attorney Ashley Atkinson told trustees he was going to retire.
“It’s just time,” the 77-year-old Atkinson remarked afterward in explaining his decision to step down from the advisory job he’s held since 1978, when he was in his mid-30s.
Atkinson said he’ll stay on until the board finds a successor. Trustees praised his 41 years of service as board attorney and his dedication to the district.
