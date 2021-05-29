Christopher Hargrave was salutatorian and LaChassity Jackson was valedictorian at McComb High School’s graduation ceremony on Thursday evening at C.C. Moore stadium. Jackson is the daughter of Briggett Jackson and Mark Anderson. She plans to attend Tougaloo College and major in political science. Hargrave is the son of Christina Purnell and Jonathan Hargrave. He plans to attend Mississippi State University and major in aerospace engineering.
