McComb officials heard from representatives of the company that operates the city’s wastewater treatment plant Tuesday as the company’s contract nears its end.
Inframark, formerly known as Severn Trent, has been in charge of operations and maintenance at the plant since it was built.
Its contract is set to expire in July.
“They have been the company that has taken care of our wastewater plate for 11 years, and they have done an excellent job,” Mayor Quor-diniah Lockley said. “I have to say that plant is still producing almost as if it was new.”
Employees from the company gave a report on the plant, noting that it has not had any major issues since its construction, but it is time for capital improvements to be made.
“Almost 12 years of running a plant 24 hours a day every day, it is time to look at capital improvement,” Inframark’s Aldric Ward said. “You can only rebuild a pump so many times before you have to replace a pump.”
The board previously tabled the renewal of the contract when Selectman Devante Johnson asked if the city could look into other options, hoping to save money.
Public Works Director Alice Barnes said she supports renewing the contract, noting that in her two years as director, the company has not slipped on any environmental regulations, and that has kept the city from having to pay high fines.
She agreed that the plant needs some capital improvement but noted that there are no major issues facing it.
Inframark employee Joseph Helwig said the company has five employees at the plant and is working to get everyone licensed to perform tests on the plant. On top of that, the plant does different training monthly and has yearly employee proficiency tests.
“We are working on getting everybody — even the maintenance crew — certified in operations,” Helwig said.
The board is expected to vote on the matter next week.
