The Pike County Board of Supervisors took steps to redistrict the county Friday by hiring a government consultant to help with the process.
Redistricting is the practice of redrawing district lines for supervisor, school board and justice court districts to reflect changes of population in an area. It occurs every 10 years following the U.S. Census.
Board president Robert Accardo brought up the subject — and the board’s newness to the subject — suggesting the county turn over the process to the Stennis Institute of Government at Mississippi State University, which has assisted with redistricting in the past.
“Redistricting is coming up and because of the delay on the last census we don’t have the numbers yet,” he said. “Ten years ago ... the county hired outside help, and I am not really comfortable us sitting around here trying to do it ourselves.
“I think we should look for outside help on that.”
Accardo said he’s bringing up the topic now rather than later because he believes the institute would be busy with a lot of requests this year and he wanted to get on their radar as soon as possible.
Supervisor Taswell Bowsky, the longest-sitting member of the board who has gone through redistricting twice, asked to expand the search for consultants.
Supervisor Samuel Hall said he had been going to training on redistricting in anticipation of the process, noting that whether the board hired outside help or was directly involved, he wanted to understand it.
“I’ve been training. I’m training to get an understanding of the process, but I think we need to go on and do something. We don’t need to wait,” Hall said.
The board directed County Administrator Tami Dangerfield to begin asking around for consultants and possibly reserving a spot for the county among them.
The board also received a request from Circuit Clerk Roger Graves to purchase new voting equipment to replace old and damaged machines, but the board agreed to table it until the clerk and election commission could join a meeting and give more detail.
In other news, the board:
• Presented Charles White with a $500 2021 Mississippi Association of Supervisors scholarship.
• Approved contracts for the provision of legal and professional services for the Juvenile Drug Court with Ben Gilbert, Dr. Dave Hartson and Glenn Chiovaro, and authorized Judge John Price to execute the contracts.
• Discussed MDOT’s plan to buy two parcels of land of about an acre each as part of two bridge repair projects on Highway 51 in Magnolia.
• Approved payments to Neel-Schaffer of $302 for general consulting, $7,801 for the Gateway Industrial Park property water distribution system design and $1,681, as well as a $12,648 payment for work involving Bogue Chitto River erosion at Holmesville.
• Went into executive session for a personnel matter and took no action. After returning the board voted to extend advertising the county’s maintenance superintendent position.
• Accepted a subdivision plat for Heritage Oaks Subdivision.
• Held the bid opening for the site development for lot G of Gateway Industrial Park with the Mississippi Army National Guard. J.E. Shurden Construction of Maben submitted the lowest at $513,664. The county received nine bids and will choose one later.
