Replacement of a hangar destroyed by a November tornado that hit the McComb-Pike County Airport began early Thursday morning with the pouring of a concrete slab.
Contractor Brad Clark of Clark Construction told the airport board Monday that the slab would be allowed to cure for about a week, and walls would start going up toward the end of next week.
Construction of the replacement hangar is expected to take about four weeks, he said.
Electrical service supply will be installed once the building is erected.
Supply chain delays will keep the main hangar door from being shipped to Pike County until July 30.
Board member Craig Haskins asked if Travelers, the insurer, would pay for replacing the carpet in the fixed-base operator’s building, since the destruction of the attached hangar allowed rain into what had been an inside door.
Clark said he would ask. “All they can do is say no.”
The board also considered how to match a $400,000 grant from the Mississippi Department of Transportation to build a T-hangar with 10 rental slots. The grant requires an equal match.
Board president Bob Hensarling and Tom Henderson from Neel-Schaffer Engineering presented two options, loans from either the Mississippi Development Authority or the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The MDA loan would be for a 10-year term at 1% interest, while the USDA loan would have a 20-year term at 2.25% interest.
However, while the MDA loan would save $76,500 in interest, the income from an estimated 80% occupancy rate — with hangar spaces rented at $350 each, monthly — would leave the airport board short about $1,100 a month on making payments on the loan.
In fact, Hensarling pointed out that 100% occupancy of the new hangars would not be enough to cover the loan payments.
However, Henderson said the 80% projected occupancy rate would be enough to cover the payments on the USDA loan, and the airport would probably be able to bank a little profit even while making the payments.
A drawback of the USDA loan is that additional requirements imposed by the USDA could boost the cost of the project. Henderson said $5,000 work authorization for Neel-Schaffer under the USDA program would not be reimbursable to the board by the grant.
Pursuing the project could be steep at this point, as Clark said the price of steel is continuing to rise, even as the lumber market is cooling, with wood prices down 65% from recent highs.
Board members batted around a number of funding scenarios, with Hensarling suggesting the board ask the McComb board and county supervisors to include the annual loan repayments into their budgets.
Member Lynn Martin asked if the airport could charge more for slots in the new hangar, or if some slots could be made larger to justify a higher rental fee.
Henderson said charging more for hangar slots would likely send renters to other airports, though it might be possible to lure renters to larger slots.
Members also asked about using Airport Improvement Plan funding from the Federal Aviation Administration, but Henderson said the airport would forfeit AIP funding for three years if it used that funding one year to match the grant.
Neither of the loan possibilities received a great response from board members.
“I can’t support option two, from what I’ve heard,” Haskins said of the USDA loan. He favored proceeding with the MDA loan, but member Mitch Dorr pointed out, “We have to be able to pay the amortization.”
The board postponed action on the grant till August.
In other business, the board:
• Heard from Hensarling that Dr. Shane Hinckley is trying to start a Civil Air Patrol chapter at the airport.
• Heard from board member Ed Silence that he and airport operator Rick Simpson plan to host a fly-in at the airport in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.