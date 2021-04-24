Honey badger don’t care, so why should we?

I’m tempted to make this my new motto: “Honey badger don’t care.”
Perhaps you’ve never heard the saying. Perhaps you know all about it. Or maybe, like me, you’ve heard it but don’t know quite what it’s all about.
When I first heard the saying not long ago, I got the drift — honey badger is a tough critter that’s afraid of nothing. But I didn’t know where the actual saying originated. A little research indicated it came from a comical 2011 Youtube nature video.
This badger is in the weasel family (mustelid), and weasels are natural-born killers. But weasels are little guys, whereas honey badgers grow three feet long and weigh 20 to 30 pounds. Native to Asia and Africa, they have tough, thick fur that hangs loose on the body. Probably the closest thing we have in North America is the wolverine, another ferocious killer.
The 2011 video contains a collage of badger encounters with various critters, from cobras to wild dogs to a hive of wild bees. Badger always comes out ahead.
Unfortunately, the narration, which sounds like a spoof, is full of profanity — even the title is vulgar. But there are many other badger videos on YouTube. Just type in “honey badger vs.” and see what comes up.
Honey badgers eat anything they can fit into their mouths, and aren’t acquainted with fear. They don’t go looking for trouble, but if a predator messes with them, it’s certain to regret it.
One video shows a badger surrounded by a pride of lions. That’s a 30-pound badger vs. half a dozen 300-pound cats.
The adult lions hang back — apparently they’ve tangled with honey badgers before — while the fully-grown juveniles treat the badger like a cat treats a mouse, only it doesn’t work.
They smash it with their claws and bite down on the belly, but honey badger wriggles free and fights back with a ferocity the lions obviously aren’t used to. Finally the head lioness joins in and the honey badger bites her on the nose, sending the entire pride into retreat, leaving the honey badger to lumber off.
Another video opens with a badger totally wrapped up by a full-length python. Looks hopeless for honey badger. Then a pair of wild dogs join the fray, nipping at both of them.
Honey badger manages to wriggle free, like an MMA fighter getting out of a hold. It kills the python, fends off the dogs, and drags its prize into the bushes to eat.
Then there’s badger vs. king cobra. The cobra strikes numerous times before the badger chews off its head and eats it. The venom takes effect and the badger rolls over, unconscious. After awhile, though, it shakes it off, gets up and resumes eating cobra.
Honey badger don’t care!
In another, a leopard grabs a badger cub and trots off. But when mama comes running, the leopard drops the cub and scrambles up a tree with badger in hot pursuit.
Other videos show honey badger defeating a crocodile, a pack of hyenas — you name it.
I don’t know about you, but I envy honey badger. Imagine applying that attitude toward your own life.
Surrounded by impossible odds (a pride of lions)? Honey badger don’t care.
Got a hopeless doctor’s report (cobra bites)? Honey badger don’t care.
Completely entangled in problems (python and wild dogs)? You know the answer.
As I said, I’m tempted to make that my motto.
I got to try it out recently. I was sitting comfortably in my chair sipping tea when Angelyn started ticking off a list of chores I could be doing.
I gave her a long blink and said, “Honey badger don’t care.”
After a respectable wait of 30 minutes or so, I did the chores. I guess the honey badger philosophy isn’t completely foolproof.
Thanks for a great article about an one-of-kind animal! On a side note, Gastonia, NC has a new minor league baseball team, the Honey Hunters, that starts play this year in its new downtown stadium located in the new FUSE entertainment district. The mascot is the honey badger.
