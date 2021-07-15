McComb-Pike County Airport Board President Bob Hensarling said McComb officials had a “misunderstanding” of a letter he sent to both the city and county recently.
In the letter, copies of which he provided to members of the press at Monday night’s airport board meeting, he requested an increase of funding from both the city and county as the airport attempts to recover from November storm damage.
Specifically, the airport board requested funding from each entity of “up to $50,000 each ... to be drawn as needed and only as needed.”
He said specific dollar amounts for some expenses are not yet known, so he requested essentially a credit line with the city and county governments to draw against.
Some of those expenses include insurance renewal, storm repairs not covered by the existing insurance policy, higher attorney and accounting fees, needed regular maintenance and repairs, higher light bulb costs for runways, wind sock repairs and upgraded internet service.
Other prospective projects include a maintenance shed, refurbishing and reroofing hangars and other buildings, repaving the parking and installing security cameras.
Brushing back comments from the city’s work session last week about the $50,000 request, Hensarling said the request does not constitute a “slush fund” for the airport.
Hensarling and other airport board members pointed to the difference in the allotments given to the airport by the city and county each year — $20,000 from the county, only $10,400 from the city — and noted that the renewal of the agreement on ownership of the airport that passed in 2002 says that the city and county each own one-half interest in the airport and “shall pay and be responsible for one-half of all costs ... of the airport.”
“The way it reads, the city and county should pay all of the expenses,” contractor Brad Clark said.
On that basis, the airport board requested $28,800 in additional “back pay” from the city to bring the city’s contribution up to the same level as the county’s for the past three years.
The city’s contribution “really needs to be 50%,” board member Craig Haskins said.
Hensarling noted that the city board had recently voted to reinsure all of the buildings owned by the city, and suggested the airport board should ask the city and county to each pay half of the airport’s property insurance.
“We’re really in the (financial) condition we are because the city ignored the state of insurance on buildings they own,” board member Lynn Martin said.
Airport board accountant Hal Holloway’s financial report showed $385,271 in the bank, thanks to proceeds paid on the airport’s insurance claim from the November tornado. The insurance money is obligated to the repair projects.
From the beginning of the fiscal year in October through May, the airport received net income of $194,359, after insurance proceeds of almost $500,000 and storm repair expenses of more than $386,000 were taken into account.
In June, Holloway said, the airport had a net deficit of almost $203,000, with a little over $200,000 in storm repair expenses.
The previous fiscal year through May, the airport had net income of almost $589,000, so this year even before July, income had dropped almost $395,000, or 67%.
For the storm repairs, being handled by Clark Construction, net funding remaining from $495,000 in insurance proceeds and $386,000 paid out, is $108,000.
A $35,000 for depreciation has yet to arrive from insurer Travelers, but the contract with Clark Construction still calls for almost $178,000 in further payments, leaving a $34,000 shortage for the airport board to cover.
Haskins threw another wrench into matters with quotes for insurance renewal.
With a roughly $500,000 claim from the November tornado, Travelers bumped the deductible from $2,500 to $100,000 and doubled the premium to more than $16,000 at the current coverage level of $1.3 million.
Haskins said the airport is underinsured at that amount, due to improvements made in recent years, and said the next best option from the company, at about $2,7 million would roughly double the $16,000 premium. Clark estimated that level of coverage would still somewhat underinsure the facility.
A third option would about triple the coverage and add another $20,000 to the premium.
He said Falcon Insurance, the airport’s Florida-based agent, is shopping the airport’s business to AIG and Chubb insurance companies, which also offer airport insurance.
The Travelers quotes are “our worst-case scenario,” Haskins said. “We can go with option two if we don’t get anything better.”
The policy does not automatically renew, and it expires Aug. 6, so Haskins said the airport should get its information and make a decision by July 31 in order to pay for coverage before it expires.
Hensarling said he and Hal Holloway would meet with City Administrator David Myers and perhaps other city officials, as well as attend a city board meeting to provide in-depth financial information when asked, and would do the same for County Administrator Tami Dangerfield and the board of supervisors. Board attorney Robin Dickerson, attending by phone, said she would be glad to join those meetings.
