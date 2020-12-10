LIBERTY — Emergency work will begin soon on a timber bridge that has been out of service on Hebron Road northeast of Liberty.
Amite County supervisors agreed to replace the timber bridge with a concrete bridge using Local System Bridge Replacement Program funds. The work will cost an estimated $933,400.
In the meantime, the bridge has to be fixed to be usable, said Butch Graves, who is supervisor of the area that includes the bridge.
Money from his district’s bridge and road repair account will fund the $102,173 of work by Oddee Smith & Sons Construction.
Oddee Smith’s crews will begin work on the bridge when they have finished replacing the bridge on Poole Lane, a project that is underway.
In other Amite County roadwork matters, the board granted RNC Services LLC a 20-working-day extension on their Turner Road contract due to some of their crew catching COVID-19. A project to resurface Kahnville Road is still awaiting state approval.
In other business at Monday’s board meeting, Amite supervisors heard the lineup of bids received for various county service and equipment providers for the year.
Supervisors approved Trustmark as the county government’s primary bank, The Southern Herald as its legal publication and Summit Food Services LLC for the feeding of county inmates.
Other bids for equipment are being reviewed before supervisors make their selections.
