A Michigan woman died in an Amite County wreck Tuesday afternoon, Mississippi Highway Patrol officials said.
Courtny Woodard, 37, of Westland, Mich., was traveling north on Highway 33 around 6 p.m. when her 1997 Mercury Mountaineer went off of the left shoulder, hit an embankment and overturned.
Woodard, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead on the scene.
