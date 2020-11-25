McComb police responded to a pair of conflicts on Saturday, both involving guns.
Jarvis Miller, 28, of McComb, was arrested Saturday after he allegedly shot Anthony Knox, 32, of Bogue Chitto, in the right foot around 9:30 p.m. on Maddock Avenue, said Chief Detective Victoria Carter.
Knox was taken to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center, and then to University of Mississippi Medical Center. UMMC said Wednesday he had been discharged.
Miller was arrested on the scene and charged with aggravated assault. No motive was immediately clear, Carter said.
Earlier that night in a different case, McComb police apprehended and arrested Quardavion White, 18, of McComb, after an argument broke out at Edgewood Mall around 5 p.m.
A mall security guard intervened when White and Michael Norman Jr., 20, of Centreville, began arguing. White ran from the guard when the guard noticed White allegedly had a handgun, and the guard called for backup, Carter said.
Police chased White to McDonald’s on Edgewood Drive. He resisted arrest but was ultimately detained, Carter said.
White was charged with carrying a concealed weapon, disturbance of a business and resisting arrest. He appeared to have started the argument, Carter said.
Mall security did not file charges against Norman, who cooperated, but McComb police recovered a gun from Norman’s car. While he wasn’t breaking any laws by having it there, police wanted to hold it temporarily due to his conflict with White.
The fight never turned physical, and it’s likely White wouldn’t have been arrested except that he ran from security, who then had to call police for backup, Carter said.
