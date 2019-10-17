McComb’s city board on Tuesday night hired out preparation of its annual financial statement and audit after an almost hour-and-a-half long executive session, on the same day the city comptroller submitted her resignation.
The special meeting, called Monday afternoon to begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday before the 5:30 work session, had the executive session as its only agenda item. The listed purpose for the session was a personnel matter “relating to job performance, character, professional competence or physical or mental health of a person holding a specific position.”
The board did not discuss the deliberations held during the executive session, but voted 3-2 after returning to regular session to hire Haddox Reid Eubank Betts accounting and financial advising firm of Jackson to prepare the annual financial statement for 2017-18 and clean up the city’s books.
Selectmen Michael Cameron, Ted Tullos and Shawn Williams voted in favor of the hiring, while Ronnie Brock and Devante Johnson voted against. Donovan Hill was absent.
“Tonight was the first I’d heard of the situation we’re in,” Johnson said. “I thought we needed to do some due diligence and talk to our people first before hiring someone else.
“It’s very important to note two of our top financial people are leaving. Our city clerk and CFO has resigned, and our comptroller has resigned. We have some issues. ... Why have we had two resignations at the highest level of our city? I’m blown away.”
Brock said the presentation of financial documents given by Mayor Quordiniah Lockley and City Administrator Dirkland Smith was “not convincing” and did not give board members a chance to read and study the documents to make an informed decision.
“That was the first time I heard about it,” Brock said. “We had another meeting coming up (on Tuesday) that would have given us time to read and research about the situation.”
Brock noted that the board had worked with City Clerk Servia Fortenberry and Comptroller Sevetrius Dillon for several years, and “I am confident in the work they did.”
Fortenberry submitted her resignation on Oct. 1 and said she would be taking a similar position in Natchez. That resignation followed last year’s departure of former CFO Janice Dillon.
Smith said replacing Fortenberry and Sevetrius Dillon would depend on the candidates who apply and board members’ feelings about how those candidates would fit in the city’s structure.
The city is already advertising for a new city clerk.
No action was taken on, nor mention made of, Sevetrius Dillon’s resignation while the called meeting was in session. The Enterprise-Journal was provided a copy of Dillon’s resignation letter after the meeting and work session had ended.
Sevetrius Dillon said Wednesday she had resigned to become the human resources director in Natchez.
Lockley said the board did discuss a finance department employee during the executive session, but would not confirm or deny that Sevetrius Dillon was the employee in question.
The resignation is effective Oct. 31, and was submitted to Fortenberry, whose last day with the city will also be on Oct. 31.
November will bring a big decrease in financial leadership, as the top two financial officials in the city will be gone. Fortenberry, as city clerk, also served as the city’s chief financial officer, a role returned to McComb city clerks last year after several years with a financial director separate from the city clerk in charge of municipal finances.
It’s also the second straight year with a shake-up in the city’s finance leadership. In August 2018, a month and a half into the board term, Janice Dillon resigned after she was demoted from department head when the CFO duties were assigned to Fortenberry.
Fortenberry pointed out Wednesday morning that the financial statement and audit in question are for the 2017-18 fiscal year, which mostly occurred during Janice Dillon’s tenure. That fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2018, and Sevetrius Dillon was named comptroller by Fortenberry on Sept. 1.
“I wasn’t in charge of finances then,” Fortenberry said.
She said a significant amount of financial information was found to be not entered into city computer systems as it was supposed to be after Janice Dillon left the city, and the city contracted with Bethany Stringer of Meridian in March 2019 to compile the missing information and perform the 2017-18 audit.
Fortenberry said Stringer recently informed the city that she could not complete work on the audit, hence the hiring of Haddox Reid.
As far as the city’s financial records and conditions since that time, “every bank statement is reconciled and all the bills are paid,” Fortenberry said.
She also charged that Lockley had called a Natchez city board member and blamed Fortenberry for the poor condition of McComb financial records, a charge Lockley denied Wednesday afternoon.
“I have not talked to anybody in Natchez today at all,” Lockley said. “So I am calling her a liar.”
