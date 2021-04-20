LIBERTY — Amite County schools’ third in-house academic assessment of the year was the first to show a drop in performance from last year.
Curriculum Director Robert McDaniel presented the school board Thursday with the third benchmark’s proficiecies, comparing students’ scores from this year to their scores last year.
All math and language scores in fourth through eighth grade fell in this year’s third benchmark except for eighth grade language scores, which were even with last year.
In 2021, an average of 16% of students scored proficient in math, down from 2020’s average of 26.4%.
English and language arts scores this year showed an average of 18.2% proficiency, down from last year’s 24.4%.
Science scores were up, but since only fifth and eighth grades took science assessments, those scores compared last year’s fifth grade to this year’s fifth grade — two different groups of students.
Fifth-grade science improved from 46% to 69% proficiency. Eighth-grade science fell from 22% to 12%.
“Every area, we went down,” said Superintendent Don Cuevas, who added that he didn’t want to sugarcoat the data.
“It’s a comprehensive exam. We didn’t go through all the standards. We started late; we’re still fighting through it.”
He’s still confident though.
“Our state tests will be better than this because we will have covered those standards,” Cuevas said.
He reminded the board that Amite County schools weren’t required to track academic performance this year.
“We’re standing up, going through every day like it was a normal year,” he said.
He also pointed out that students did beat their 2019-20 scores in both of the first benchmarks this year.
All subjects improved overall in the second benchmark, particularly math, where scores increased in every grade fourth through seventh and only dropped 3% in eighth.
The overall average math proficiency was 23%, up from last year’s 12% at that point.
The second benchmark also showed improvements from the first benchmark.
“I wanted this third benchmark to blow up. It didn’t,” said Cuevas, encouraging the board to keep the faith. “You’re going to be surprised. We’re going to keep moving.”
Also at Thursday’s meeting, school board members:
• Approved all 2021-22 employee hires and transfers.
• Moved $30,715 from the district maintenance fund to the activity fund to pay for athletic equipment for Amite County High School.
• Granted a $7,080 lease to Mark Dyess Masonry LLC of Walker, La., for hunting and fishing on 590 acres of Section 16 land.
• Approved the retirement of special education teacher Emma Harness and the resignations of speech pathologist Melanie Wentworth, physical education teacher Nicholas Wells, special education teacher Effie Jackson and teachers Adrian Swanigan and Dawn Michelle.
