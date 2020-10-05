Delta blues: New storm threatens area with wind, rain

The relentless 2020 hurricane season apparently isn’t done menacing the Gulf Coast region, with Tropical Storm Delta expected to move up the center of the Gulf of Mexico and lash Mississippi with hurricane-force wind and rain this weekend.
Delta gained tropical storm strength on Monday morning and was expected to develop into a hurricane on Tuesday.
While pinpointing exactly where it will hit is still difficult, early forecast models predict it will make landfall as a Category 2 storm with 100 mph winds Thursday night anywhere between the Florida and Louisiana coasts.
At this point, however, the forecast path has a margin of error of about 160-200 miles.
Forecasts give Southwest Mississippi a 50% chance of feeling tropical storm-force winds by Friday morning.
Delta was located 135 miles south of Jamaica on Monday morning, with 45 mph maximum sustained winds.
The storm was moving west at 7 mph and was expected to turn west-northwest later Monday, pick up speed, move toward the Cayman Islands early Tuesday before reaching Cuba Tuesday afternoon, then move into the Gulf of Mexico.
National Hurricane Center forecasters said additional strengthening is expected as Delta travels across the Gulf, but forecasters are also predicting Delta will lose some strength before making landfall.
There are some factors that could hinder Delta’s development, however, including its interaction with the remnants of Tropical Storm Gamma, which is deteriorating near the Yucatan Peninsula, forecasters noted.
