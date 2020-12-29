The United Givers of Southwest Mississippi’s annual fundraising campaign exceeded its $90,000 goal for 2020 despite a global pandemic and a deep recession, according to its executive director.
The campaign, which raised funds for local nonprofits, began in September and ended the day before Thanksgiving.
United Givers raised $122,296, which blew executive director Molly Johnson’s expectations out of the water. Johnson said United Givers lowered this year’s fundraising goal by $25,000 due to concerns about not being able to meet it, given the sad state of the economy.
“I am very, very pleased with the community and how they were so strong and supportive of us,” she said. She added that a combination of donors large and small came through for United Givers.
“Everybody contributed, and when you add all of that together, it really does make a difference.”
Johnson, who has been the director for eight years, said she was proud of local schools’ help, noting that all Pike County schools chipped in alongside local businesses. She said schools got innovative with their assistance, noting that despite closures and virtual and hybrid class models, the schools found ways to raise money.
“Every time we met the goal, I set another one in my head, and I just kept moving it up,” she said.
Johnson said the fundraiser would not be possible without the help of the community, and many local agencies would not survive.
“We appreciate the generosity of the community this year, and the 11 agencies we serve will receive these funds in 2021,” she said. “There were more people in the community needing help this year.”
Johnson noted that the organization’s chicken on a stick sale sold more than 900 tickets and another 350 tickets for a chicken and dumplings plate lunch.
Johnson also said she is proud to report that United Givers sold more of raffle tickets as part of its 20 Days of Giving promotion this year than ever.
Agencies receiving the funds include the Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Mississippi, St. Andrew’s Mission, the Crisis Pregnancy Center, Excel By 5, Friends of the Library, the McComb Miracle League, Southwest Mississippi Children’s Advocacy Center, Walkin’ in da Light and the McComb Interdenominational Care Association.
“The need is out there for all of the organizations we fund, so I was very excited to exceed our goal,” Johnson said. “The organizations’ budget what we tell them we are going to get, and they will be glad to know they will be getting extra money this year.”
Johnson also noted that it is important to know that the fundraising goal is includes pledged amounts, but she hopes those who pledged will be able to donate 100% of the amount they pledged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.