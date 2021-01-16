Pike County supervisors voted 3-1 Friday to appoint Stephanie Carr to the Southwest Mississippi Community College Board of Trustees.
She replaces Dr. Jarrold Harrell, who resigned effective this past Jan. 1.
On Friday, Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky recommended retired educator Lorraine Gayden.
Supervisor Sam Hall, participating by phone, said he’d had several requests from people wanting to serve.
“Let’s everybody put their names in it maybe at the next board meeting and discuss them,” he suggested.
Supervisor Lee Fortenberry recommended Stephanie Carr, who’s on the SMCC alumni board, helps set up scholarships, is active in school affairs and owns Dazzlin’ Dancewear.
Supervisor Jake Gazzo said he knows both candidates and noted that Carr is “heavily involved” at SMCC.
Hall said he had to get off the phone and would support whomever the board chose.
Board president Robert Accardo suggested the board go ahead and choose someone rather than waiting until the next meeting, which is Jan. 29.
Fortenberry offered a motion to appoint Carr. Bowsky offered a substitute motion to name Gayden, but his motion died for lack of a second.
The board then appointed Carr on a 3-1 vote, with Bowsky opposing.
