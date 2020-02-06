LIBERTY — Aldermen voted Tuesday to hire attorney Michelle Wroten Van Norman as the new town judge. She will replace Ben Weathers, who served just one month before taking a job in Utah.
Van Norman, of Liberty, is a partner with Robison, Holmes & Van Norman law firm based in McComb, which plans to open an office in Liberty soon. Her husband, the Rev. Shan Van Norman, is pastor at Enterprise Baptist Church.
“I think she’ll do a good job,” said Mayor Pro Tem Nora Morgan, filling in for Mayor Pat Talbert, who was out of town. “She’s married to a preacher.”
But Alderman Walt Gaston wanted to know why the board didn’t get a chance to interview applicants. Gaston said he wanted to know more about applicants, such as where they went to law school — Van Norman went to Louisiana State University, Morgan said.
“I think it ought to be something where we meet with them,” said Gaston, stressing that he wasn’t questioning Van Norman as the right choice. “I think we ought to talk to them, ask them some questions.”
Alderman Bobby Hayes said Van Norman is the best pick.
“I’ve been knowing her all my life,” he said.
“I’m recommending her,” Morgan added.
But Alderman Greg Walsh said he understood Gaston’s point.
“All we’re doing is sitting here and rubber-stamping it,” he said.
Gaston said the board should be able to interview job candidates in closed session.
“We’re the ones voting on it, and the last guy we voted on stayed 30 days and then he left,” he said.
Gaston said the same situation will apply when the board chooses a new police chief. Currently Scott Reeves is serving as interim following the resignation of Brad Bellipanni.
But board attorney Reggie Jones, arriving late to the discussion, said he’s not sure job interviews would qualify for executive session. Rather, the board could look at resume’s before voting.
“As a board, y’all can’t sit in on interviews unless you call a meeting, and then the newspaper could be present,” Jones said. “Normally the chief executive officer is the one who makes those recommendations.”
The board approved Van Norman unanimously.
“I think she’s going to be good,” Gaston said.
The town judge typically works one day a month. The salary remains the same at $500 per month.
Unusual donation
Aldermen received an unusual gift: two 90-foot wooden climbing poles left over from the Sawdust and Splinters event held at Ethel Vance Natural Area in 2015.
Event organizer Mike Hobgood said he’s unable to resume holding the event.
“I started this event with all intention of it becoming a continuing and growing event,” he wrote in a letter to Mayor Talbert. “And so very unfortunately due to the weather-related conditions at the last after battling the financial obligations of the absorbent cost to promote and stage it over the three years it was held, with much regret it had to cease after the 2015 event. Throughout this time, I’ve searched and explored a means of restarting it again, but that opportunity has not manifested itself.”
Hobgood left the poles with steel canisters wrapped up and lying on blocks at the park.
“These two poles are Douglas fir, hand selected for straightness, uniformity and basically knot free, as agreed by World Champion Climbers to be the best and fastest ever climbed,” the letter said. “These poles with freight to get them to Mississippi came at a cost of $18,000, which itself was a good portion of the initial startup cost of its beginnings.
“I hope that they can somehow be utilized in a way within the park or the town area that may even incorporate a reference to this wonderful event that once took place there.”
Aldermen accepted the poles but said they have no idea what to do with them.
“It’d be good for something, but it’d be expensive just to move it,” Walsh said.
Jones suggested offering them for sale to a local pole and piling company.
Softball, baseball split fields
In other business, aldermen:
• Received requests from Liberty Girls Softball to use two fields at Ethel Vance Natural Area from mid-February through May 31, and from Liberty Baseball to use all four fields at Vance Park as well as the fields at Jaycee Park. Aldermen voted to let the softball teams use two fields at Vance and the baseball teams to use two fields plus the Jaycee fields. The fee is $50 per field for the season.
• Accepted the resignation of full-time police officer Chad Strickland and hired Shawn Umbrello part-time.
• Closed out a bank safety deposit box, which cost $35 per year and hadn’t been opened in 19 years. When town clerk Shawn Felder opened it recently, she found mostly receipts for cemetery plots.
• Approved travel for town superintendent John Wilkinson to a four-day water management conference at Jackson in March, and for the board to the three-day Mississippi Municipal League summer conference on the Gulf Coast in June.
• Approved payment of $61,695 to Diamond Enterprise and $1,437 to Neel-Schaffer for work on the grant-funded water tank rehab project, and granted Diamond a 35-day extension due to difficulty in getting supplies delivered.
• Agreed to pay National Corrosion Service of New Orleans $950 to prepare natural gas system reports for the U.S. departments of energy and transportation.
• Approved an updated mileage reimbursement of 57.5 cents per mile.
