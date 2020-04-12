Pike County saw another big jump in confirmed COVID-19 cases and state health officials reported a fourth death in Lincoln County on Sunday.
The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 139 new coronavirus cases and three new deaths on Sunday.
Mississippi now has 2,781 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 96 deaths since March 11.
Pike County’s confirmed cases rose by seven, raising the total to 54. Fifteen new cases have been reported in Pike County over the past two days. The county has already had one death and one long term care facility outbreak reported.
Lincoln County’s confirmed cases rose by five to 46. Two long term care facility outbreaks have previously been reported there.
Walthall County’s confirmed cases rose by two to 18.
Hard-hit Wilkinson County had three new confirmed cases, raising the total to 45. Three deaths and a long term care facility outbreak have already been reported in the county.
Amite County’s confirmed cases rose by one to 12.
Franklin County’s cases remained at 10 and Lawrence County remained at six.
The state’s public health lab has tested 6,309 people as of Saturday, while private laboratories have tested 14,061 people for a total of 20,370.
Mississippi remains under a statewide stay-at-home order in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus. Health officials are allowing people to venture outside to procure essential goods and services, but are recommending they wear face masks when they leave their homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.