A 35-year-old Magnolia woman died in an accident early Monday in Louis-iana, according to state police.
Troopers said the wreck that occurred shortly after 5 a.m. on Interstate 55 near Amite claimed the life of Dominique Bailey.
Bailey was northbound in a 2002 Jeep Liberty that apparently traveled off of the right side of the roadway and struck a tree, state police said.
Bailey was not properly restrained, officials said.
Bailey was transported to a local hospital, where she died of her injuries.
