A late-season tropical storm was expected to make landfall early this morning and quickly pass over southwest Mississippi this weekend, bringing winds and drenching rain.
Tropical Storm Olga formed Friday afternoon and was located about 260 miles southwest of Lake Charles, La., moving north-northeast at 18 mph with 40 mph sustained winds.
It was expected to move through the area overnight Friday and early Saturday before heading into the Mississippi and Ohio River valleys later today and Sunday.
The storm was expected to produce gale-force winds and about 2 to 4 inches of rain, with some areas seeing as much as 8 inches of rain, forecasters said.
