Summit’s police chief said a rash of burglaries appears to have simmered down after residents and merchants packed town hall last month demanding action after at least half a dozen of them fell victim to thefts over the past few months.
A month after a standing-room only crowd demanded action from police about the after-hours downtown break-ins, Councilman Chris Daniels asked Police Chief Kenny Cotton for an update.
“Since our last break-in we haven’t had any more. We’ve got an ongoing investigation,” Cotton said. “We’re communicating with the crime lab in Jackson.”
Cotton said he met with Gail Pate of Tater’s Cafe, one of the businesses hit, who spoke at last month’s meeting in tears, dissatisfied with the pace of the investigation.
“Everything’s been safe, thank God,” he said.
In another matter, Councilman Julius Nash asked for clarification on whether residents or town officials can livestream or video record town meetings.
“Can we do that?” he asked.
“I don’t see why not,” Robinson said.
Nash proposed using a smartphone to live-stream meetings to the town’s Facebook page.
“We either need to get one of the clerks to do it or just set it on a tripod and let it stream, but I think it would be good for the people who can’t come to the meetings,” Nash said.
In other business, the council:
• Heard from town zoning administrator Gerald Alexander, who said the council needs to approve the updated zoning map, which gets revised every five years. Alexander said the only change made to the map was taking a beauty salon on Laurel Street out of its inappropriately designated residential zone and placing it in a commercial zone.
• Heard from Fire Chief Stan McMorris, who said the department’s annual 5K and 10K charity race will be held on Oct. 2 with a route taking it through town and to the campus of Southwest Mississippi community College. McMorris requested help from town with blocking traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.