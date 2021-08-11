A teenager was critically injured in a Monday afternoon shooting in east McComb, according to the city’s police chief, who said there is no suspect.
McComb Police Chief Garland Ward said the shooting occurred on Pearl River Avenue near the Dollar General just before sundown.
The teen, who Ward declined to identify, was shot in the back and taken to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center before being airlifted to the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Tuesday morning.
Erin Lamkin tended to the youth, reportedly a male, at the scene of the shooting, according to a post she made on Facebook not long after the incident. A photo of her bloodied blouse accompanied the post.
“We pulled up at Dollar General on Pearl River Avenue and heard what sounded like fireworks and laughed it off,” the post from the shared account for J.T. and Erin Lamkin said. “The next thing we knew we saw a young boy — maybe 14 — hit his knees across the street, people screaming all around him.”
“We ran over to him and stayed with him until police arrived. This poor baby held on to me as tight as he could and all he could say was, ‘I want my mom!’ When the police left with him, he was alive but fading in and out of consciousness. Stop whatever you are doing and pray for this sweet baby’s life.”
Ward said he would release more information later as the investigation continues.
In another case, Pike County sheriff’s officials provided more information on another shooting that occurred Monday in which one man was wounded.
Chief Deputy Brad Bellipanni said Deadrain Lee, 22, of McComb, was charged with attempted murder and shooting into a dwelling for allegedly shooting Thomas Coney, 39, of Magnolia, in the hand.
Bellipanni said the two men got into an argument on the front porch of a home on 1074 Leroy Coney Road when Lee allegedly shot Coney.
Lee allegedly tried to force his way into Coney’s home before he produced an SKS 7.62 rifle from his Mercury Mountaineer and fired into the residence multiple times, Bellipanni said.
Coney also was suffered shrapnel wounds to his thighs, Bellipanni said.
Lee was found later at a residence on Magnolia-Progress Road, where deputies took him into custody.
Coney went to Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center for treatment.
“My deputies got on it when it came out, and six hours later there was an arrest,” Sheriff James Brumfield said.
Lee is also under indictment for possession of methamphetamines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.