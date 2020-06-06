A place for refuge

Since it opened last year, there’s rarely been any vacancy at the Greater Hope Ministry homeless shelter on North Locust Street, and supporters of the only refuge for McComb’s homeless are trying to open another shelter for women and children.
“This is not a pretty job, when you’re dealing with the homeless, when you’re dealing with the mentally ill. This is not a pretty job, but somebody’s got to do it,” said Sarah Conerly, who opened the homeless shelter last year.
The cinderblock building that’s capable of providing a roof and four walls for up to 14 homeless men at a time has seen a gradual transformation since Conerly acquired it, with volunteers and churches lending time and materials to paint it, put on a new roof, add new ceilings and frame out bathrooms, a kitchen and a TV room in the former mechanic’s shop and paint store.
But Conerly said more than anything, she needs city officials to draft and adopt a homeless shelter ordinance.
She said that’s the one thing standing in the way of a commitment from McComb resident Emma Stewart to buy a house and convert it to a homeless shelter for women and children.
“The thing of it is, we need it in writing, we need it in black and white,” Conerly said, adding that without the ordinance she fears the potential for community backlash and efforts to shut down homeless shelters.
Conerly’s shelter saw some opposition from one resident who complained last year that she didn’t acquire proper permits for the operation or secure the blessings of neighbors before opening it.
Those views were lodged around the same time Conerly appeared before the McComb city board to ask officials to help with the effort by donating city property to start another shelter. No action has been taken since then.
Mayor Quordiniah Lockley said the city’s planning commission has been working to draft a shelter ordinance, but the commission’s meetings have been stymied by the coronavirus pandemic. Once that panel drafts the ordinance, it’ll go up for consideration by the city board, which Lockley expects will approve it.
“My mind is constantly on these people walking down this street who don’t have anywhere to go,” Conerly said.
McComb’s homeless situation is far worse than people know, she said.
“There’s over 100-and-something males, not including the females and the children, right here in McComb,” she said.
“It’s odd. I still to this day hear people say, ‘There’s homeless people in McComb?’ ” said Jamie Stewart, a volunteer and the son of Emma Stewart.
In addition to the volunteers working on the shelter, Conerly has managed to find some supporters who are eager to help further her mission.
Jamie Stewart has a background in sociology and education in addition to working for nonprofits and is helping with some of the administrative aspects of running the shelter. Another volunteer is Jaqueline Ivey, who recently wrote a book on grief and mental illness based on experiences her family has faced.
“I was struck by her authenticity and her humanity and her giving everything that she has,” Ivey said.
She said the plight of the mentally ill runs alongside homelessness in many cases, adding that a severe shortage of mental health professionals in the area only fuels the problem.
“We need legislation so that we are responsible for taking care of vulnerable adults,” Ivey said. “They’re at risk for either being a victim or at risk of hurting somebody.”
“I’d say about 50% of the people who come through here have mental health issues,” Stewart added.
Conerly said it often takes extreme mental health crises before someone in need of help receives any sort of intervention from authorities.
“Unless you’re killing yourself or someone else, you don’t get any help at all,” she said.
Many of the local homeless population frequent shopping centers, sleep in the downtown parking garage, under bridges and in their cars. Those without the luxury of sleeping in an automobile can have the police called on them, Conerly noted.
“These offices are calling the police and telling them to come pick them up,” she said.
When the police show up, Conerly said they typically tell the homeless, “Keep moving, keep moving.”
“Where are you going to move them to?” she asked.
But law enforcement also has been good to the homeless shelter, she said.
“A young officer, he came by the shelter and he brought us vegetables and he brought us fruit and everything,” she said, adding that she’s received assistance from both the McComb Police Department and the Pike County Sheriff’s office. “They have really been good to the homeless shelter.”
Other donations have come from all over, Conerly said.
“I’ve had people from Rhode Island, I’ve had people from all over the country, Texas and everywhere sending donations,” she said. “We’re doing great. We’re doing absolutely great. The Lord has absolutely blessed the shelter.”
The homeless men who stay in her shelter come from many places, too, with some hailing from Wisconsin, Missouri and Florida.
“I’ve had them from all over,” Conerly said.
Some walk the interstate, while others hop trains and end up in McComb, Conerly said.
The shelter has recently had seven residents, most of whom have been able to find work. One just started a job at a plastics plant and is working on getting an apartment.
“I don’t want them to come and stay there. I want to help them get back into society,” Stewart said.
Conerly said those who end up in the shelter shouldn’t have to worry about the struggles that brought them there but instead should focus on a way out.
“I want you to be comfortable, I want you to come here, get your mind settled,’ Conerly said. “... Let my mind settle and I’m going to focus on my future. I’m going to focus on what I’m going to do with my life once I leave here.”
Conerly said her mission is rooted in the teachings of the Gospel of Matthew, 25:40-45, which includes the verse, “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”
It’s also based on her upbringing.
“Things are not the same anymore. Years ago, my mother and father, they would worry about the neighbor down the street,” Conerly said, noting that her father had a large garden of vegetables that he would give away, along with pork from hogs he would slaughter.
She said that sense of charity seems to be lacking, and it’s time for people to start looking out for one another.
“Jesus is coming back and He’s going to see all of this,” Conerly said.
