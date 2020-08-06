‘Christian people built this’

“Lord build me just a cabin in the corner of gloryland
In the shade of his tree of life that it may ever stand
Where I can hear the angels and shake Jesus’ hand
Lord build me a cabin in the corner of gloryland.”
— Bluegrass-gospel song
The Whittingtons’ dream home started with a nightmare.
The Rev. Jack Whittington and his family were in their wood-frame home on Fenn Road, Smithdale, the afternoon of Dec. 16, 2019, when they got a call that bad weather was coming.
They dashed across the yard to Pleasant Valley Baptist Church, where Whittington, 70, is pastor, to take shelter. The tornado hit minutes later.
“It sounded about like four 18-wheelers racing,” Whittington said.
“It was vibrating,” said his wife Elizabeth. “You could almost see the building shake. Then there was a calmness.”
Rev. Whittington stepped outside to see trees down, the top of the house gone and the structure leaning and twisted beyond repair.
Not only that, after taking in a grandson to raise, they’d had to cut out their house insurance.
What they did have was an abandoned log cabin at the rear of the property — and lots of caring Christians.
Donations came pouring in, but in the end not enough for a new house. The Rev. Mike Morris, pastor of Tangipahoa Baptist Church, suggested renovating and expanding the cabin.
Elizabeth didn’t like the idea at first. The cabin was too far off the road for someone who had grown up on the busy streets of McComb. But she prayed about it and felt God show her otherwise.
“I think this is where the Lord wants us to be. I had a peace about it,” she said.
Many volunteers, including members of the Nailbenders, got to work. They restored the small cabin and added a rustic wooden section on the rear. The result is a spacious living room/kitchen with an island counter and a stone fireplace, a big utility room, two bedrooms and two baths.
“Every church around here gave,” Whittington said. “We even had people from as far off as Spanish Fort, Ala. They took up and sent us money.”
It was particularly meaningful that the help came at Christmas, when people took time away from their own families.
“Some people that weren’t able to give stopped by to pray,” said Mrs. Whittington. “They’d say, ‘We don’t have any money but we’d like to help.’ “
“I’ve been to a lot of church revivals, but I’ve never had revival like this,” her husband said. “What I mean is, for the Lord to open your heart and show you how much good there is.”
They named the house Indian Mound Cabin because Whittington says it’s situated on an old Indian mound, where countless arrowheads, a large stone mortar and even human bones have been found.
Whittington grew up in this neck of the woods north of Liberty. His grandmother had six girls and one boy, lived across the road in an old cabin and worked as a sharecropper.
When that home burned, they moved into an old plantation house across the road.
Years later, Whittington tore it down and replaced it with a Jim Walters home. He built the log cabin as a retreat 18 years ago, modeled on his grandmother’s original house, but it fell into disuse.
When the tornado destroyed their home, they got no help from either the Mississippi or Federal Emergency Management Agency. The American Red Cross gave them $500 and the Salvation Army $400.
“Christian people built this — Christian people and the Lord,” Whittington said.
He scrawled out a letter of thanks on a sheet of notebook paper:
“From an abandoned cabin to a beautiful home: Thank God for the generous and caring people He sent our way to help us recover from the Dec. 16 tornado. This letter is way overdue. But no words will ever express the love you all showed in the sacrifice each one contributed to help us. Each one did a vital part of helping us get a place to call home. God’s love shone through each one.
“I know each person had their own financial load. But each one took from their own families to help us.
“God took away our home but in return gave me the best revival anyone could have asked for. You will never be forgotten in my lifetime or my children’s. Our doors will always be opened to you. Thank God, thank you friends, thanks carpenters, thanks for prayer warriors.”
