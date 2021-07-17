The Scenic Rivers Development Alliance received a deed Friday for 150 acres of land on Okhissa Lake, a major step in plans for a lodge and conference center, said alliance Executive Director Joseph Parker.
Scenic Rivers received the deed from the U.S. Forest Service. The 1,100-acre lake is located outside Bude in the Homochitto National Forest.
U.S. Rep. Cindy Hyde-Smith sponsored a provision in the 2018 Farm Bill allowing the U.S. Department of Agriculture to convey the land to Scenic Rivers, which plans a 200-room lodge and 1,000-person conference center.
Work on the lodge and conference center is expected to begin later this year. The conference center will house a variety of workforce training programs, The lodge will serve as a base for visitors to enjoy the outdoors in southwest Mississippi.
“The U.S. Forest Service land transfer to the Scenic Rivers Development Alliance is absolutely wonderful news and a crucial step for this plan to bring jobs and economic development to southwest Mississippi,” Hyde-Smith said in a news release.
“I’ve long been invested in this project, and I am eager to see the economic benefits it will bring to this rural region. I am also very grateful to the Forest Service and Secretary (of Agriculture Tom) Vilsack for following through on this.”
Parker cited the involvement of numerous agencies — the USDA, Mississippi Development Authority, Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, Franklin County, the Town of Meadville, along with private companies like C Spire and Franklin Telephone Co.
“There is a shared vision for rural economic development between counties and cities in southwest Mississippi,” Parker said.
Scenic Rivers is made up of Pike, Franklin, Amite, Wilkinson and Walthall counties and the City of McComb. The alliance promotes outdoor recreation and tourism in southwest Mississippi.
“A shared vision among public and private stake holders will allow Scenic Rivers to bring this project to fruition, as originally envisioned by local planners and the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service,” said Franklin County Chamber of Commerce President Brad Jones.
U.S. Rep. Michael Guest said the development, to be located on the north end of the lake, will be a boon for southwest Mississippi.
“Rural economic development is a key component to Mississippi’s overall economic health,” Guest said. “The Lake Okhissa project has brought together key players from the public and private sectors in a unified goal to make southwest Mississippi an even better place to live, worship and raise a family, and it’s been an honor to work with them towards this goal.”
Local legislators sponsored bond bills, supported by Gov. Tate Reeves, Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann and Speaker Phillip Gunn, to fund the purchase of the land.
“It is a pleasure to work on a project that enjoys such widespread support — from the governor’s office to the mayor’s office,” Parker said.
Parker also acknowledged the support of the entire Mississippi Congressional delegation, which also includes U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker and Reps. Trent Kelly, Steven Palazzo and Bennie Thompson.
Parker said Scenic Rivers will continue its partnership with the Forest Service to identify outdoor recreation activities on and around the Homochitto National Forest near Lake Okhissa.
Recently appointed USDA officials have assured Hyde-Smith of the agency’s continued cooperation on the project as part of the Biden administration’s outdoor access initiatives, Parker said.
