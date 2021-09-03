Essential supplies given out in area

In the blistering summer heat, vehicles were lined across the McComb Sports Complex parking lot and bleeding a few hundred feet into the street.
The people waiting were from all backgrounds and neighborhoods, but they all had one thing in common — they went through Hurricane Ida and needed some help.
American Red Cross volunteers on hand to give out meals hit a snag and were an hour late to the distribution Thursday afternoon. Many people were unable to stand the wait and left, but the ones who stayed were rewarded with as many free meals as they asked for.
Meanwhile, volunteers were distributing ice and water provided by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency at the Pike County Fairgrounds.
One volunteer was George Street, who has a home in the county as well as in Loranger, La.
A Louisiana native with the accent to match, Street said he moved to Pike County after retiring, but visits his home in Louisiana regularly.
“It’s under water right now, so here I am,” he said.
Street was helping load a pickup truck with ice bags to give to the Progress Volunteer Fire Department.
After he and other volunteers filled up the truck, they took off for the fire station that has been without power since the storm hit Sunday.
On Wednesday, Red Cross volunteers made rounds in Magnolia and McComb, stopping twice at the Martin Luther King Center and once at the sports park to give out water, supplies and snacks with the help of NAACP volunteers and McComb Recreation Department employees.
Sue and Bob Kosick, of Leesburg, Fla., have been with the Red Cross for around a decade. The first major storm they worked was Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Now they are stationed in Mobile, Ala., and take the drive up to Pike County every morning to deliver supplies.
“We love helping. It makes people smile,” Sue Kosick said. “We’ve done it all, and it is quite the experience. You kind of become a family in the Red Cross.”
Kosick said there is a great need in Pike County, with the influx of Louisiana residents as well as locals without power and in search of food and fuel.
“We got here on Saturday. We got right to work getting grub and stuff to the shelters because they needed to be supplied,” she said. “Yesterday and today we started doing this to try and get the stuff our to the people. There is a great need here right now.”
McComb Branch NAACP President Mamie Kettle agreed, adding that she was spearheading much of the distribution with help of the other volunteers.
“We started Monday when it hit. We called Red Cross and worked with the NAACP at a state level to get some people down here and some help,” she said. “We have people in need. People don’t have lights. They don’t have water. We are praying somebody could send us ice down here.”
On Wednesday morning, the NAACP and the Red Cross also distributed 16 pallets of water.
“We are not just serving Pike County. We are serving everyone who has come up from Louisiana,” Kettle said. “We are the closest to the state line, and we have people who are coming here that need the help really bad. That is the reason we are out here. We are here to serve everybody that is in our community.”
