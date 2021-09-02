Sixteen years ago to the day, Benjamin Van Cleave was doing the same thing at the same place — directing a flood of traffic at the gas pumps at the B-Kwik Chevron that is part of his family’s business.
One comparison that can be made between Hurricane Ida and Hurricane Katrina, which struck 16 years before Ida’s landfall Sunday, is the long gas lines that followed both storms.
A lack of electricity — and therefore a lack of fuel — in nearly all of southeastern Louisiana led to a run on gas by Louisianans and locals alike to keep vehicles and generators running.
In a search for precious fuel, traffic backed up along Interstate 55 to the point where law enforcement had to shut down exits and direct a deluge of motorists to gas pumps in McComb on Tuesday and Wednesday.
“We ran out three times yesterday and we just ran out again, and I’m not sure when I’m getting my next load. This is about to be a widespread problem. Until everybody south of us gets power, everybody from Louisiana is coming,” Van Cleave said, pointing to the ground as he stood next to an aisle of dried-up gas pumps roped off with caution tape.
Some drivers waited more than an hour for gas, some as little as about 20 minutes. People were filling up multiple gas cans as well as vehicles. Some waiting in line said they came from Hammond, Ponchatoula and Mandeville in Louisiana.
Pumps began to run dry of all fuel grades at most stations.
Tatiana Butler and Jadarrion Woodard of McComb spent two hours in line waiting for gas between two places in the city. First, they went to a store in east McComb, only to be turned away.
“We waited an hour and 33 minutes just for them to tell us they didn’t have nothing,” Woodard said.
They went to Summit, doubled back on Interstate 55 and headed to the Marathon on Delaware Avenue.
“We’ve been in line 29 minutes,” Butler said.
Their fuel supply hadn’t completely run out but it was getting low.
“All of the lines are ridiculously long,” Woodard said.
The high demand for gas also led to heated tempers in some places, and McComb police, the Mississippi Department of Transportation and the Mississippi Highway Patrol blocked exits, directed traffic and kept the peace.
The long lines persisted in Summit on Tuesday, where traffic was at a standstill from the Interstate 55 exit all the way to the Shell station at the intersection of Highway 51 — one of the only convenience stores in town with power at the time.
Late Tuesday, Entergy restored power to Avenue G in Kentwood, La., the state line town’s main drag, and residents there reported long line at convenience stores. That stretch of road was the only energized portion of Entergy’s power grid for most all of Southeastern Louisiana along the I-55 corridor on Wednesday. Van Cleave said he hoped that, along with power being restored along Presley Boulevard, would provide his stores some relief.
His father, Clifton Van Cleave, the owner of fuel distributor and convenience store operator Buffalo Services, also called the situation reminiscent of Katrina.
“McComb is the first town coming north that has power,” he said, adding that his stores in Hattiesburg and Columbia were operating as normal.
And with the demand for fuel increasing as homes are electrified with gas-burning generators, questions about supply also remained.
Ida took at least 94% of offshore oil and gas production offline in the Gulf of Mexico, shut down refineries and made landfall in Lafourche Parish, La., home to the Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, the largest privately owned oil terminal in the United States. All of that, along with the increased demand, could lead to a price increase anywhere from 5 to 15 cents a gallon, according to market tracker GasBuddy.
“All of the petroleum facilities are back online,” Gov. Tate Reeves said Wednesday. “We are seeing significant increases in our neighbors to the west, our friends from Louisiana coming over and getting gasoline. Please be patient. That is something we are gong to continue to deal with.”
