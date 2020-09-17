TYLERTOWN — Walthall County school officials took the first step toward adding a graduation honor for linguistically talented seniors.
Board members made first reading of a policy that would create a Seal of Biliteracy, which would certify a level of proficiency in English and another language.
Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bradley Brumfield said the Mississippi Department of Education is starting to promote the award to local districts, though few have adopted it so far.
The award would be made at a “silver” level for at least mid-intermediate proficiency in two languages, or “gold” level for low advanced proficiency.
The proficiency levels could be proven through test results on appropriate sections of the ACT, SAT or state English II exam for English, and Advanced Placement tests for English and other languages. Other tests may also be used.
The seal would be noted on student transcripts for higher education and potential employers.
In other business, the board:
• Took action on several 16th Section land issues, including reclassifying two leases to agricultural use and leasing two tracts to Givens Farms.
Board Attorney Conrad Mord said he had also received a request to place a cellular service tower on 16th Section land near the county sale barn, which he said would require an appraisal of the site. He said he would request “earnest money” from the company to help cover the appraisal cost before seeking the appraisal.
• Approved workers’ compensation coverage from the Mississippi School Board Association WC Trust, the existing provider. MSBA’s base quote was higher than the alternative, from Fisher Brown Bottrell, but a $10,000 discount due to low claims levels brought the MSBA quote down from $113,000 to $103,000.
• Approved personnel and substitutes for an afterschool program at Tylertown High School. The program is being offered online.
• Hired Andy Smithie as junior high girls basketball coach and substitute bus driver; substitute teachers Bryant Brister, Vickie denton, Linda Garner, Barbara Johnson and Chanon Kelly; and substitute bus drivers Oliver Magee Jr., Osborne Holmes Jr., Derrisk Thomas, Tyler Wall, Pamela Martin, Bryant Ratliff and Clarke McKenzie.
• Accepted Derrick Thomas’s resignation as a full-time bus driver.
• Appproved a school bus turnaround request for 938 Old Holmesville Road.
• Approved fundraisers.
• Approved the addition of St. Martin High School to Tylertown’s football schedule, replacing Franklinton, La.
