Over the past 12 years, the Fill Your Heart 5K run at Felder United Methodist Church has helped people in their time of need. And year 13 is no different, with proceeds from the “virtual 5K” going to help Tracy Brady of Bogue Chitto, who is battling breast cancer.
“Personally, I am extremely humbled by it, just the idea that somebody thought of me, knowing that there are so many people that are going through it,” Brady said.
This year’s race, postponed by a couple of months due to the coronavirus pandemic, won’t be held on the usual course near the church and its historic campground east of Summit.
Participants are asked to register by Friday on active.com and search for “Fill Your Heart.”
Then on June 20, the day of the race, they can run whichever course they choose and post a photo of themselves along with their times.
“This is an interesting year with COVID-19 having us change it up a bit,” said event organizer Tara McGregor. “What happens typically is that we have a race day and we have our course out at Felder’s Campground and it is a very pretty course.’
She said this year’s Whistlestop Challenge, a series of races from Brookhaven to McComb, had a virtual format as well.
“You just kind of do it at your leisure, wherever,” McGregor said. “The course is just wherever you want it to be.”
The event which consists of a three-mile walk or run. McGregor is asking for everyone to register by Friday. Those who do will receive a T-shirt and participation medal.
Not long after her diagnosis in January, Brady and her husband Kyle had another hurdle thrown their way in the coronavirus pandemic. Kyle, a McComb police officer, was put on the front lines as a first-responder.
“He’s out there putting his life on the line while I’m trying to save mine,” said Tracy, who works at Pike National Bank.
In addition, the Bradys also have the responsibility of raising four children, 17-year-old Trace, 16-year-old Addison, 12-year-old Walker, and 4-year-old Kennedi.
When Brady first found out that she was the representative of this year’s race, she became emotional.
“I cried,” she said. “The coroner in McComb actually called my husband and I didn’t believe him at first. But I was shocked. I called my mom and I was telling her everything. And once Tara called me, it kind of made it official.”
Funds raised during this year’s event will help with expenses for the Brady family.
“In your mind, the first thing you think about when something like this happens is am I not going to be able to work, I am going to have hospital bills, like how am I going to pay for everything,” Tracy said. “It was like a burden was lifted off of my shoulders.”
Fill Your Heart is something that Tracy is quite familiar with, as in the past it has helped both a family member and a friend who were in similar situations.
She is very thankful for the amount of support she has received since finding out in January that the event will benefit her.
“I want to let everyone know that I am thankful for their support and their continued prayers,” she said. “I am thankful that regardless of what is going on in the world, we are able to do the virtual event because it is going to help out my family tremendously.
“Whether it is going to be money for bills, food or gas or whatever, it means the world to me and I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”
