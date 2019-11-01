The race for House District 97 features four-term Republican incumbent Sam C. Mims V and Democratic challenger Dr. Benton Thompson, who is active in business, religious and community affairs.
Mims, 47, of McComb, was first elected to the office in 2003 and has ascended through the ranks of House leadership to become Public Health Committee chairman.
Outside of the office, he serves as vice president of business and community development at Merit Health, a network of private hospitals throughout Mississippi.
He said his experience in business and healthcare makes him well suited to represent the needs of constituents.
Mims said his top priorities are sound financial management at the state level and access to healthcare for citizens who need it.
He called the $550 million saved in the state’s rainy day fund an accomplishment under Republican leadership.
“We worked hard to get it up to where it is and to where the statute says it should be,” he said.
He said the $6.2 billion balanced budget is something to be proud of along with low rates of unemployment. “Unemployment is at its lowest ever,” he said. “And we’re in good fiscal shape with the budget.”
Mims said he intends to make healthcare more accessible by advocating for the expansion of the Office of Mississippi Physician Workforce to create more hospital residency programs. He he’ll expand rural scholarship programs for physicians and said those moves would help alleviate the medical provider shortage experienced by the state.
“We need more doctors in Mississippi,” he said.
Mims said he will combine a sense for fiscal responsibility with his desire to improve state healthcare by analyzing existing state programs to evaluate their efficiency. He created a program in the Mississippi Delta to monitor population health and health outcomes. He said he would examine healthcare legislation carefully to determine whether policies represent a waste of money.
Mims, like other Republican leaders, said he is opposed to the $935 million Medicaid expansion.
Mims said job creation is his No. 1 priority and he will encourage investment in southwest Mississippi by providing tax breaks for large corporations.
“We’ve got to make it an attractive environment for businesses to grow,” he said.
He’s done work to that end already, supporting legislation favorable to Scenic Rivers Development Alliance and the $3.2 million bond bill for the Gateway Industrial Park project in Fernwood in 2014, he said.
Mims said his 16 years of experience in the state legislature helped him develop a strategic network.
“Relationships matter in legislation,” he said.
n n n
Thompson, 66, of Summit, is a licensed real estate broker and worked as an instructor for 10 years at Southwest Mississippi Community College, teaching courses in real estate and business administration. He is the pastor of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Ruth.
Thompson said he advocates for the rights to services for vulnerable citizens, serving as founder, president and executive director of Mount Zion Economic Community Center and its adult day care services, a community outreach organization that provides assistance and programming to folks in need. He said the program serves between 45 and 60 individuals each week and provides an opportunity for seniors to get out of their houses and socialize.
“It gives people something to look forward to,” Thompson said.
He started the Community Transportation bus service in McComb last year.
Thompson said he is committed to improving the lives of people who live in rural areas forgotten by politicians in Jackson. His services employs 42 people, he said.
“And there’s much more that can be done,” he said. “We need to have love and concern for everybody.”
Thompson said education needs to be the top priority in Mississippi and through education the lives of constituents will improve. He said the state spends more on housing inmates than it does on students.
“Our current priorities are messed up,” Thompson said.
He said his goal is to improve teacher compensation to equal or better than salaries and benefits in neighboring states, which should help retain teachers and reward them for their hard work.
“Education is Mississippi’s pathway out of poverty,” he said.
Thompson said he will focus on keeping taxes low if elected. He noted Mississippi produces a lot of food but exports most of it, then turns around and purchases food elsewhere. He said maximizing domestic food production and consumption could help lower or limit the food tax.
“I am a businessman,” Thompson said. “I will get the job done.”
He said access to healthcare is one of the most important aspects of his campaign and he supports Medicare expansion.
His experience running successful programs has made him a good steward of resources and revenue, he said. Mount Zion has taken in $1.2 million in revenue since starting from scratch 11 years ago, he noted.
“I’ve got good management skills,” he said. “You’ve got to manage your budget properly before asking for more funds.”
He said it’s high time the state takes its future by the reins.
“It’s time for Mississippi to relinquish the number 50,” he said. “Together we can do better — we can move Mississippi forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.