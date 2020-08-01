A Homestead community resident asked Pike County supervisors to pass a zoning ordinance to regulate the growth of trailer parks.
Eileen Roberts said Friday a trailer park is being built in her neighborhood, and she and other residents are worried.
“My concern is the property values will be affected,” she said. “I’m here to ask for zoning.”
She said other areas in the county have the same problem.
“That’s an issue that’s come up over the years,” said board president Sam Hall. “It comes up a lot.”
Rural residents have expressed concerns over proposed bars, liquor stores, concert venues, poultry farms and other developments in years past.
“I think it’s long overdue,” Roberts said.
“Your concerns mirror what I’ve hearing since I came into office,” said Supervisor Robert Accardo, who like most of the supervisors took office in January.
But he said supervisors must be careful and do it right.
In other business, supervisors:
• Met in executive session, then voted 4-1 to authorize Southwest Mississippi Planning and Development District to apply for a Community Development Block Grant to upgrade Frank Oakes Road in the industrial park. Supervisor Tazwell Bowsky opposed, noting SMPDD plans to use Dungan Engineering while the county already uses Neel-Schaffer,
• Approved June invoices totaling $39,712 to Neel-Schaffer.
• Authorized the tax collector to destroy surplus and surrendered car tags.
• Noted the hiring of James Kyle Huhn, Benton W. Roland and Steven Kyle Brady II as sheriff’s deputies; the hiring of Demetrice Martin in the road department; the promotion of Maxwell H. Adams from deputy to investigator; the resignation of David M. Cullon and the retirement of David C. Miller from the sheriff’s department.
• Accepted bids from Custom Products Corp. on signs, Dial Inc. on metal pipes and G&O on plastic pipes.
• Voted 4-1, with Bowsky opposing, to approve a sheriff’s department request to make five line-item budget transfers: $2,500 from meals and lodging to repair and replacement parts; $2,500 from meals and lodging to tires and tubes; $2,000 from registration fees to custodial cleaning agents; $5,000 from schools and training to office supplies and materials; and $10,000 from vehicles to vehicle repairs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.